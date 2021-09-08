As far as television goes, few characters are cooler than “The Wire’s” Omar Little.
The Robin Hood-esque character of the HBO series set in Baltimore, Little could strike fear in the hearts of drug dealers while whistling “A-Hunting We Will Go.”
On a show like “The Wire,” where characters are often self-centered and cut-throat, Little stood out. “The Wire” creator David Simon gave him layers, making him a gay man (while rarely calling attention to it), giving him a code of both compassion and ruthlessness and, in a show laced with every profanity in the book, making him the only person who didn’t swear.
While Little was a brilliantly written character, he was legendary because of the desperation, suave nature and fearlessness that the late actor Michael K. Williams brought to the role. Williams died Sept. 6.
“The Wire” had a knack for casting actors with real-life experiences on the streets and in prison and turning it into acting gold. Williams was a prime example.
Williams spoke openly about his troubled youth in his home city of Brooklyn, getting involved with drugs early in his life and getting in bar fights (one of which left a scar on his face that would become a signature of his look). When it came to getting out of trouble, he turned to dance, appearing in music videos for George Michael and Crystal Waters.
He balanced his dancing jobs with acting, working alongside his mentor Tupac Shakur and appearing in movies like Martin Scorsese’s “Bringing Out The Dead” and shows like HBO’s “The Sopranos” and “Boardwalk Empire.”
With all of his success, Williams never lost sight of the responsibility he felt as a prominent black lead representing his home city of Brooklyn. When he spoke of his role in “The Sopranos,” a show that featured mostly white actors, he told Vanity Fair that it was a point of pride for his culture.
“The fact that they asked me to come on that show and tell this narrative and not just be a pawn that got killed off — I got to portray what a good father looked like, raising a daughter in the projects. Just that alone, that that exists is monumental,” he said.
In big and small ways, Williams got to see the fruits of his inspiration. On the series finale of “Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations,” he appears with Bourdain as they walk through Williams’ old stomping grounds. On their walk, Williams gets hugs and cheers from long-lost friends, relatives and castmates. The sense of love and community is overflowing.
Since the announcement of Williams’ death, the love and sense of loss at saying goodbye to such a brilliant life and talent is overflowing again. “The Wire” cast members talk about the joy he exuded and the depth of his mind. Artists like Questlove and Saul Williams spoke of him like a brother who laughed and cried with them.
Throughout his career, Williams never stopped giving back, whether it was fighting for injustice through causes like We Build This Block or taking roles that highlight moments of Black history, like the excellent miniseries “When They See Us.” He loved the people who raised him and they reciprocated.
“I spent a lot of my younger years feeling bad. When I look at my pictures now as a kid, I’m like, ‘Damn, you’re really beautiful.’ I haven’t seen it before. It’s a big thing that brings back my work with the young people in my community. I let them know they’re beautiful,” he said to Men’s Health in 2020.
