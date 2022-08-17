This summer was a good time to stay inside if you were trying to catch up on TV and get out of the heat. There was a lot of good TV that hit streaming services.
While I didn’t get to catch up on everything (My apologies to the final season of “Better Call Saul,” “Only Murders In The Building” and “The Boys”), here’s what I enjoyed:
”She-Hulk: Attorney At Law” (TV-14, on Disney Plus) — As part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this show is pretty refreshing. Having seen the first four episodes, it has a strong comedic backbone, thanks to a wonderful lead performance by Tatiana Maslany, and is episodic and low stakes.
Each episode is full of fourth-wall breaks, cameos and weird cases that She-Hulk must take up as she represents superheroes or villains in court. My big problem is the CGI. Maslany is a delightfully animated presence on her own. When she switches to She-Hulk, the motion capture seems to have trouble keeping up with her facial movements. It’s not a deal-breaker, but it’s distracting.
”The Rehearsal” (TV-MA, HBO Max) — Resident weird TV host Nathan Fielder moves from awkwardly “helping” struggling businesses to claiming to assist people in navigating personal moments in their lives by having actors create those situations before they happen.
It’s part cringe comedy, part commentary on reality TV and fully uncomfortable as Fielder helps a trivia player admit to his team partner that he was lying about getting a master’s degree or a woman figure out if she wants to be a mom by going through motherhood in an expedited amount of time. It’s one of the most unique, insane shows on TV.
”The Bear” (TV-MA, on Hulu) — The surprise hit show of the summer, this stressful workplace dramedy about a chef who inherits his brother’s diner is profane, wacky and one of the best shows out there. Jeremy Allen White (“Shameless”) is perfect as the exasperated cook trying to hold things together with a dysfunctional, unruly staff.
While it sounds like the premise for a CBS sitcom, creator Christopher Storer gives it heart and a shocking amount of suspense, treating it more like a prestige drama than a sitcom. It’s worth a look.
”Stranger Things 4” (TV-14, on Netflix) — While it wasn’t a perfect season, the fourth installment of “Stranger Things” got me back on board with the show, thanks to Joseph Quinn as the loveable metalhead Eddie Munson, Sadie Sink’s wonderful performance as Max and a ton of unforgettable moments. Next time, I hope they leave the Russia stuff and Eleven’s background alone and maybe they’ll have a rare perfect season for a sendoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.