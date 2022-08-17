SHE-HULK: ATTORNEY AT LAW

Left to right: Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk / Bruce Banner and Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer ‘Jen’ Walters/She-Hulk in Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, exclusively on Disney+.

 Submitted photo

This summer was a good time to stay inside if you were trying to catch up on TV and get out of the heat. There was a lot of good TV that hit streaming services.

While I didn’t get to catch up on everything (My apologies to the final season of “Better Call Saul,” “Only Murders In The Building” and “The Boys”), here’s what I enjoyed:

Andrew Gaug can be reached at andrew.gaug@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter: @NPNOWGaug

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.