While we were all stuck at home this year, it was an exceptional time to listen to podcasts, as their hosts also adjusted to a different way of life.

Along the way, there were episodes of podcasts that made me laugh, think and cry. None of the podcasts listed require any kind of knowledge of their lore. You can jump in these episodes completely cold.

Reply All ‘The Case of the Missing Hit’

Reply All typically operates by taking a call from someone and exhaustively researching a question. In this brilliant episode, it dives deep into the phenomenon of getting a melody stuck in your head, but not figuring out what it is.

A man from California calls the hosts with the melody of a ‘90s-type of pop-rock song that only he remembers. His wife, friends and even the hosts have no idea what it is. So they go to extreme lengths, including trying to recreate in a studio, to remember it. The result is amazing.

Reply All ‘Country of Liars’ 2020 saw the mainstream-ification of the conspiracy theory group QAnon. While it took over the world, its origins have been fairly nebulous. The podcast takes a deep dive to uncover how it happened, who is likely behind it and how the group remains popular.

Switched On Pop “Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Sunscreen Song’ — The 90s’ Most Unlikely Hit (with Avery Trufelman)’ Director Baz Luhrmann’s sole hit song is likely categorized in the cultural zeitgeist under a Buzzfeed-like label “Only ‘90s Kids Will Understand This.” It’s a weird, spoken-word song that inexplicably became the anthem of graduations for years to come.

Its journey from a Chicago Tribune newspaper column to an incorrectly attributed Kurt Vonnegut quote to a dance song to a mid-tempo hit is fascinating. In about an hour, the podcast captures its journey in a funny, enthralling fashion.

The Daily ‘Delilah’ I grew up on evening family car rides, listening to corny love songs presented by the overly cheery voice of radio personality Delilah Rene. While I always shrugged her show off as dumb cheese for sentimental adults, it hits differently now.

On a special episode of the New York Times’ “The Daily” podcast, guest hosts Andy Mills and Bianca Giaever reconnect with their roots, also having grown up on Delilah’s show (which is still going!) and talk with the host herself. Maybe her show is still emotional mush, but the episode made it surprisingly touching and personal. It made me say something I never thought I would think in 2020 (or even 1998, when I last listened to the show): I think I have an appreciation for Delilah.

The Daily ‘Why They’re Protesting’ It’s easy for some people to write off the protests for George Floyd in summer 2020 as anarchy or some type of conspiracy. The New York Times’ Daily podcast makes it personal. In interviews with many people of color, both young and old, they talk about the first time they experienced racism, the deep emotional scars they carry and why they’re fed up with injustice. It’s a heavy, essential piece of storytelling.