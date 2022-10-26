It’s been a couple of years since I’ve listed some great Halloween episodes to stream.
Here are some that will tickle your funny bone, instead of scare you.
The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror III” (Season 4, Episode 5. Now streaming on Disney+) — What more could you ask for from a “Simpsons” Halloween special? There’s a “King Kong” parody with a bodily function joke that surprisingly made it to the air. There’s also a “Twilight Zone” parody of an evil Krusty The Clown doll. And it closes on one of its best bits, “Dial ‘Z’ for Zombies,” a “Return of the Living Dead” spoof with some of the all-time best “Simpsons” jokes, including one about zombie Ned Flanders.
Roseanne “Trick or Treat” (Season 3, Episode 7. Now streaming on Hulu) — It’s tough to remember a time when Roseanne Barr was considered progressive and empathetic and not the person who went on an offensive rant on Twitter. This episode is a great example of her early magic. It touches on Dan being worried kids will bully his son for dressing up as a witch. But it’s best remembered as when Roseanne dresses up as a lumberjack and hams it up with “the guys” at a bar when her car breaks down. For being 32 years old, the episode still feels surprisingly fresh.
Martin “Boo’s in the House” (Season 5, Episode 5. Now streaming on HBO Max) — Channeling a little “Treehouse of Horror” of its own, the sitcom “Martin” has Martin, Gina and the crew stuck in their own “Amityville Horror” and “Poltergeist.” Martin and Gina try to purchase a home on Halloween that turns out to be haunted. It’s got a calamity, lots of physical humor that Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell perfected in the ‘90s and a Mr. T cameo. What more could you want?
Modern Family “Halloween” (Season 2, Episode 6. Now streaming on Hulu and Peacock) — It’s nice to revisit a sitcom and realize what made it special in the first place. I fell off of “Modern Family” around its fourth season. Re-watching this first Halloween episode, which establishes all the characters well enough that it’s almost a standalone episode, I was amazed at how hard the show was firing on all comedic cylinders. The family is trying to put a haunted house together, while each character has their own drama (Mitchell is stuck at work in a Spider-Man costume, Haley is dressing too provocatively, Phil is fearing divorce). It all comes together in a heartwarming way, as the show always did in its early run.
