In both good and bad ways, St. Joseph becomes a part of you.

The never-ending winters and many divisions in the locals can make you as gloomy and bitter as the weather in January. But the support and loyalty from the town also shines through.

The late Steven "Pappy" Margulies, co-owner of Pappy's Grill, wasn't from St. Joseph. He was from the Bronx — and you could tell within minutes of talking with him, with his accent and stature. But his welcoming demeanor and friendly attitude was pure St. Joe.

Taking over Pappy's, then known as Stan and Lou's Grill & Pub, with his wife Michelle, in 2005, Margulies was quick to note that down-home friendliness that would become the restaurant's brand.

"I am impressed by people's sincerity here. They have no ulterior motives. Some come in every day, sometimes two times per day," he told the St. Joseph News-Press in 2005.

The first time I met Margulies, I was shy and embarrassed. In 2012, my former St. Joe Live colleague Shea Conner and I went to a number of local establishments, interviewing bartenders and shooting was turned out to be unusable footage for an undercooked bar promotion.

I was tasked with not only interviewing Margulies, but also his alter-ego, a New York mobster known as Guido. Margulies' commitment to the character was like that of a seasoned actor. He helped us set up shots, so Margulies wouldn't be seen as Guido on camera and he rattled off some pretty funny material off the top of his head.

While I was an infrequent customer to Pappy's, Margulies would welcome me and treat me like a daily visitor. I'm sure many of the restaurant's customers could say the same.

Beyond being a lovable person, Margulies put his money and voice out there when it was needed. Dealing with cancer himself, he supported others with cancer. He was a big voice in the push to ban indoor smoking in St. Joseph. He made sure that his staff was treated like family.

Steve and Michelle said their aim was for Pappy's was to feel like the titular bar in the show "Cheers," a place where everybody knows your name and makes you feel like you belonged there.

"There’s just a comfort level when people come in here. We think that’s the primary reason for our long-term success,” he told the News-Press in 2019.

Steve's legacy will continue on with Pappy's, which Michelle said will continue operating. Thank goodness. In their work and leadership through Pappy's and the Chamber of Commerce, they've shown how local businesses should be run, with friendliness and care. Steve's memory will live on through all of those positive interactions.