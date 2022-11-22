If you’re a concertgoer, chances are Ticketmaster has been the bane of your existence for decades.
The digital queues, the exorbitant fees, the bots, the monopoly over almost all major shows — nothing the ticketing giant has ever done could be considered good for society.
Could the debacle behind one of the most popular tours in recent history with one of the biggest pop stars of all time finally split them up?
If you haven’t been in the know, two weeks ago, Taylor Swift announced the dates for the 2023 “Eras Tour,” her first U.S. performances in four years. The hype was unfathomable.
To try and combat the weight that tens of millions of people would put on its system, Ticketmaster did a “Verified Fan Presale,” where they sent out codes and passwords to fans (or smart ticket flippers) for early sales. The results ended up being people waiting for hours or even days in a digital line or looking at a crashed site.
In the end, tickets sold out, to the point where Ticketmaster deemed the stock low enough that there would be no public sale for those without a code or password. Fans, politicians and Swift were, to put it lightly, not happy. The only place they can get the tickets now are Ticketmaster’s own resale site at an incredibly marked-up price, third-party sites (some of which are scams) or radio contests.
In the end, the Department of Justice opened an inquiry on Live Nation, Ticketmaster’s parent company that merged with them in 2010 (Ironically, this possible monopoly, was approved by the DOJ back then) and whether they abused their power in the live music industry.
Railing against Ticketmaster is nothing new. Pearl Jam did it in the ‘90s, eventually getting blackballed until they relented. Bruce Springsteen also voiced his dissent, but, in the end, still went with them for his forthcoming tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.