Last week, the movie theater experience changed in one tweet.

Podcast host Kris Tapley leaked a memo announcing that HBO Max will be streaming Warner Brothers Pictures’ entire 2021 slate on the same day the movie will be released in theaters.

That means highly anticipated sequels to movies like “The Matrix,” “Space Jam” and “Godzilla,” as well as anticipated musicals like Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In The Heights” will come to theaters (or at least, the ones that are still open). But you don’t have to leave your couch to see them, as long as you have an HBO Max subscription.

This is a game changer (and I hate using that phrase) that likely will alter cinemas forever.

To expand on the plan, HBO Max (which is owned by Time-Warner, which also owns Warner Brothers) will stream a new movie, coinciding with its theatrical release, for 30 days. After that, it will be available on Video On Demand and then Blu-Ray and DVD.

To quell cinema owners, Warner Brothers said this experiment will only take place in 2021. But I feel like once the genie is out of the bottle, there’s no putting it back in.

Speaking of theater owners, they are not happy — and rightfully so. The Screenland Armour in Kansas City has been working tirelessly to get people back in its theaters with new and classic releases, outdoor screenings and online rentals. While other studios like Paramount and Sony have pushed back their big releases (giving theaters some hope of a comeback), Warner Brothers is spitting in their face by doing the approximation of giving them their movies while selling the Blu-Ray right outside their doors.

There also are complaints from actors, directors and producers, who often sacrifice part of their salary for a back-end payment from ticket sales. With streaming, there’s obviously no sales and if people stay home instead of going to the theater to see the movie, they’ve given up money on the front end for no reason (Note: In a time of a pandemic when businesses are closing and people are being evicted, celebrities losing millions is on the lowest end of the totem pole for me).

This could have major effects for future movie negotiations for the WB. This week, Christopher Nolan, one of Warner Brothers’ most faithful directors, turned on the company because of that announcement.

“Some of our industry’s biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service,” he wrote in a statement.

I understand his rage, though I disagree that HBO Max is the worst streaming service. Nolan sees the cinema as church and the main way of consuming movies. Streaming is antithetical to how he wants his movies to be seen.

But as the flop of Nolan’s “Tenet” proved, people aren’t ready to go back to the movies in a big way. And they likely won’t until the summer or fall, depending on when a COVID vaccine is widely distributed.

I can’t wait to be back in a giant theater with a great audience. I can’t wait to support these ailing theater owners. As studios go back to making movies, they can’t sit on their big movies forever. Something like this was needed, at least for now.