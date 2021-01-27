In 2020, Foo Fighters, my favorite band, celebrated 25 years of being together.

That’s a sentence that makes me feel old, as I can remember buying their first album on cassette from the Eastwood Mall in Niles, Ohio, in 1995.

Back then, I didn’t know Dave Grohl, the band’s lead singer and founding member, was the drummer in Nirvana. I just knew I liked the songs “I’ll Stick Around” and “Big Me” because the music videos played all the time on MTV.

During that time, the band evolved, grew, regressed and pushed forward like all legacy acts worth their salt do. In return, it’s become one of the last big active rock groups in a zeitgeist dominated by pop, dance and hip-hop music.

If you told me back in the ‘90s that that was their trajectory and others, like Soundgarden, R.E.M., Oasis, No Doubt, Stone Temple Pilots, Bush and Rage Against The Machine, would break up, experience death or fall by the wayside, I would have been shocked.

But times change. Instead of going to the mall to buy their latest album, “Medicine at Midnight,” arrived in my e-mail inbox over the weekend, giving me ample time to go through it and my reaction is: A) Despite its attempts at infusing some dance and gospel elements, it’s undoubtedly a Foo Fighters album and B) It’s pretty fun! (Something I have tough time saying for the band’s past two releases).

Throwing on songs like the opening barnburner, “Making a Fire,” with its gospel chants and handclaps or “Cloudspotter,” with its jangly percussion and grooving riffs, I’m reminded why I’ve loved these guys since middle school (and detractors or casual listeners will likely say “Yep, it sounds like Foo Fighters.”) Sure, there are a few experiments that fall flat (The ballad “Chasing Birds” goes absolutely nowhere), but it’s a mostly good time.

At this point, a mostly good time is what you would expect a legacy rock band to release — a little experimentation that eventually gives way to the same kind of big choruses the band has made its signature sound, with Grohl singing the title of the song over and over and over. You wish they would go a little further out of their sound. But it’s likely these aren’t going to be permanent fixtures in their setlist and that’s fine. At a certain point, every new album is just an excuse for the band to tour and rock sold-out crowds (when the pandemic is minimized).

I have friends who categorize Foo Fighters as a singles band, and I totally get it. Beyond its first three albums, it’s pretty much operating on what you see is what you get. The band’s songs are fun and unchallenging, needing no prior knowledge of its lore or to pay attention to underlying themes or abstract messages.

As Grohl continues to be the nicest, coolest guy in rock, consistently finding ways to keep his name in the headlines (in good ways!) and keeping the flame of rock music burning, it’s nice to know there’s still reason to fight the Foo.