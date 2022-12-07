No matter where you live or come from, it’s easy to be cynical about a hometown.
I’m in Facebook groups for St. Joseph and my old hometown of Warren, Ohio. In both places, there’s a lot of, “Things aren’t how they used to be” or “People just aren’t the same.”
This past year, in a time of rising prices, hardships and deepening political divides, I’ve seen more than enough proof that people in this town do care and they show up for their own.
Recently, I wrote a story about Grace House, a place where people who are in a tough position in life can get the clothing and goods that they need to get by. Not only that, they get to talk to employees who want to connect with people and give them a smile during difficult times.
At 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 at St. Francis Xavier Church, they’ll continue that with a Christmas Party for families and people that, because of their situations, might not exactly be in the holiday spirit. They do this every year and it’s always amazing.
This Saturday in Downtown St. Joseph, the Krampusnacht celebration returns. Because of some scheduling difficulties, it won’t be in Felix Street Square but rather at local businesses that stepped up and wanted to be sure it happened. To me, this is the kind of encouraging the spirit of local business owners that I don’t think existed a decade ago. They want something new, believe in it and make it happen.
There are other events, like the always successful “Rock 4 Tots” event at Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, as well as another upcoming toy drive concert at Cafe Acoustic this Sunday at 4 p.m. that will bring smiles to peoples’ faces and presents under trees. Club Geek will also be getting in on the giving with its 7th Annual Toy Drive at 7 p.m. on Dec. 17.
These are all added to fundraisers I’ve seen this year for people like Muny Inn co-owner Timmy Lawrence, who saw a huge response after he suffered a stroke, and the “Thanks for GIVING” benefit, where local Downtown businesses gathered essential items like coats, food and hygiene products for people in need.
Without a doubt, there will be people that focus on the negative things that plague every city, from violence to drugs. Those are issues that need to be addressed. But those shouldn’t define St. Joseph. If you look at how much people in the area have given each other a helping hand, it should be an inspiring place rather than one of cynicism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.