Tech N9ne

Tech N9ne shouts out someone in the crowd celebrating their birthday during the Red Rally concert on July 29 at Civic Center Park.

 Andrew Gaug | News-Press NOW

On July 29, St. Joseph had the chance to turn out for a multiplatinum-selling hip-hop artist. They rose to the challenge.

Packing Civic Center Park for the Red Rally and headliner Tech N9ne, thousands showed up in a way that the area hasn’t seen since the bygone days of Trails West!

