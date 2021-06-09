As schedules for local arts groups are getting hammered out, the question remains “Are people ready to get out and return to local events?”

This is a question I posed to Beth Sharp, executive director of the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association, when the organization announced its 2021-2022 season. It’s also one that’s lingered in my mind.

If the annual “Ales West” beer festival that was held on June 5 is any answer, it’s a definite yes.

I didn’t attend the 2020 iteration of the local beer fest. In fact, save for one local concert, I haven’t been to a big event in St. Joseph in more than a year. But I’ve been vaccinated and ready to get back out to some “normal” activities.

I was not alone in that feeling, as more than 600 people crowded the stretch of cement in Coleman Hawkins Park to try an array of delicious beers. To see so many people coming together in the name of local beer, without any conflict or bitterness (besides the IPA here and there), it gave me a feeling of happiness I haven’t had in awhile (and also a lingering sunburn).

I had not seen a crowd that big get together in Coleman Hawkins Park since the Kansas City Chiefs’ Red Rally event was held in 2019.

I ran into friends and old co-workers that I hadn’t seen in years. I tried beers from brewers, both from and beyond St. Joseph, that I wouldn’t have tried otherwise. Along the way, if there was any awkwardness in being reintroduced to society, the beer buzz did away with that. In short, it felt like normalcy again.

This is not to say I feel things are totally normal. New COVID-19 diagnosis numbers still linger in the double digits in St. Joseph. But it being an outdoor event helped calm my hesitation with interacting with others.

On that note, there are number of outdoor activities like that this summer, from Parties on the Parkway to the Sounds of Summer concert series (I’m also told that the Imagine Eleven concert series will be back in 2022).

Lord willing, I’m hoping this feeling of optimism, as well as low COVID numbers, carries over for groups like PAA, Robidoux Resident Theatre and the Saint Joseph Symphony as they enter into the fall with their seasons. After 2020, we certainly deserve it.