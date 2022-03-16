It’s hard to make something as rudimentary as a toothpick become a transformative object of extreme coolness.
In the ‘90s, wrestler Scott Hall made every kid and teen that put a toothpick in their mouth feel like a rebel, cool kid and, as his character Razor Ramon said, “The Bad Guy.”
After his character, a mixture of every stereotypical playboy and a somehow more cartoonish version of “Scarface”’s Tony Montana, debuted in the then-World Wrestling Federation, everyone wanted to be him.
Coming out to a theme that sounded like a bass guitar mixed with someone hammering a piece of iron, he strutted out, slicking back his greasy hair, sweating for no particular reason and concluding his walk down the aisle by taking the toothpick in his mouth and throwing it at the camera. As a kid, it was one of the coolest things to witness.
As an athlete, Hall was second to none. Even though he was built like a tree, with a giant, muscular frame, he was quick and nimble on his feet, able to go toe-to-toe with smaller, more agile grapplers like Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart.
One of Hall’s best traits was his ability to connect with the fans in a way that seemingly untouchable legends like Hulk Hogan or the Ultimate Warrior couldn’t. People, like the kid version of me, wanted to be Ramon because he would stare directly into the camera and tell you how cool he was. It wasn’t uncommon that my friends and I would be throwing our toothpicks at the TV as he threw his back at us.
There are stories of Hall helping out kids dealing with HIV/AIDS and allowing himself to lose to younger wrestlers to, as wrestling fans say, “Put them over.” While his character was a cocky jerk, Hall seemingly was not.
After dropping the Razor Ramon gimmick, Hall found huge success under his own name. But decades of drug and alcohol abuse caught up with him, culminating in an ESPN report about Hall being close to death in 2012, which served as a wake-up call to him, his friends and fans.
In the past decade, I found inspiration in his comeback story. While you saw the toll that wrestling and drugs took on his body, you also got to witness him become a better version of himself as a person.
The news that Hall died because of several heart attacks during hip replacement surgery struck a chord with me. It felt unfair that he made so much progress, only for his life to be cut short because of that.
With Hall’s death, there is some comfort that can be felt. While many wrestlers from the ‘80s and ‘90s have died young, most without getting to observe in their legacy and inspiration with clear eyes, Hall got that chance when he got sober.
In a short, emotional speech given at the 2014 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, he thanked the fans, celebrated his time in the ring and his sobriety, concluding: “Hard work pays off. Dreams come true. Bad times don’t last, but bad guys do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.