If you pay attention to the U.S. box office, these past couple of months have been a literal horror show.
Following a robust summer, weekend receipts for the cinema have been some of the lowest that they’ve ever been and relief has come in a strange place.
While there have been some mild blockbuster successes, like Brad Pitt’s “Bullet Train,” the eponymous “Elvis” musical and the drama-filled ensemble “Don’t Worry Darling,” it’s seeing bombs left and right, from the gay rom-com “Bros” tanking to “Three Thousand Years of Longing” and the all-star “See How They Run” underperforming.
The real winners have been the movies that seemingly have no big stars: low-budget horror movies. This past weekend, the movie “Smile” whose biggest stars are Sosie Bacon, the daughter of Kevin Bacon, and Kyra Sedgwick, and “The Boys”’ Jessie T. Usher, raked in $22 million. That’s not bad for a $17 million movie that was once planned to go direct to streaming services.
In a similar vein, the surprise hit “Barbarian” took audiences by surprise, both by clever marketing that downplayed the main premise of the movie and by how positive the word of mouth has been.
A Vulture article published earlier this week talked about how the movie almost wasn’t made. Every studio, from big ones to boutique, horror-focused indies like A24, passed on it. No one believed in the twist, except for a few people with money. Thank goodness for them because it was such a fun, tense, refreshing watch.
There have also been similar successes with horror movies like “X” and its prequel, “Pearl,” as well as the Ethan Hawke-led “The Black Phone.” While their budgets remain low, the creativity is high and even though they’re not cleaning up the box office at Marvel-like levels, they’re all making profits and gaining critical acclaim. Best of all, they’re all original films and not sequels or remakes.
It remains to be seen where the box office is headed, especially with Disney releasing potential blockbusters like “Hocus Pocus 2,” “Prey” and “Hellraiser (2022)” straight to streaming and Peacock doing dual releases for “Halloween Ends.” I imagine it won’t recover until surefire upcoming releases like “Black Adam” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hit theaters. I’m hoping that I will be shocked, scared (in a good way) and surprised in the interim.
