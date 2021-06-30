For the past decade, I’ve speculated with other rock music fans what it would take to bring rock back to pop culture.
The answers we threw out: Anger about politics and society (Nope!), a return to “real rock” (Kind of happened with The Black Keys but ended up just being truck commercial music), maybe some huge albums from beloved bands like Foo Fighters, Radiohead and/or Kings of Leon (None of which made ripples on the charts or radio for the past decade).
The answer should have been clear. It’s going to be three things: Nostalgia, pop artists and foreign bands.
One of the biggest songs of the summer is Disney star Olivia Rodrigo’s very un-Disney-like pop-punk-tinged “Good 4 U.” Owing a debt of sonic gratitude to the likes of Paramore and Peaches, this poppy kiss-off has connected like few rock songs have in this past decade. If you look at the Billboard Hot 100, it’s a league of its own, surrounded by either pure pop artists like Dua Lipa, BTS and Justin Bieber or hip-hop like Doja Cat, Masked Wolf and Lil Nas X.
Rodrigo is following in the footsteps of a pop-punk revival, popularized last year with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker’s collaborations with artists like Machine Gun Kelly, Willow and Kennyhoopla, as well as recent hits by Warped Tour alums like All Time Low and Billie Joe Armstrong.
Part of the pop-punk resurgence is fueled by 20- and 30-somethings longing for the music of their childhood. The other explanation — the combination of bratty, catchy hooks and power chords still work.
On the international stage, the Italian rock band Måneskin is becoming one of the biggest new rock bands in ages, with three Top 10 hits and hundreds of millions of streams just about everywhere except the U.S.
Part of the reason for Måneskin’s success is the rocket boost it received from winning the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.
The other reason is that their songs are like a fresh breeze over the stale husk of current rock music. “I Wanna Be Your Slave” is pure swaggering sleaze. “Beggin’” is lead singer Damiano David’s raspy vocals over a jangly guitar. “Zitti e buoni” is foot-stomping fun. They don’t re-invent the wheel of rock in any way, but they bring a sense of fun and playfulness that it has been missing.
The question remains of whether these current successes are a sign of things to come or people temporarily connecting with big, chunky hooks because it’s summer and we’re slowly coming out of a pandemic.
Rock has gone without a winning streak for a decade since the nu-folk movement by bands like Mumford & Sons and The Lumineers. The signs of a new one have me excited. It’s certainly something music fans could use right now.
