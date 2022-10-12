From time to time, a question that gets brought up is “When does the music I grew up to become classic rock?”
Growing up in the ‘90s, during the rise of classic rock radio, bands that were about 20 years into their heyday like Pink Floyd, Rush, The Eagles and Yes set the standard for the sound.
In the past decade, those bands still dominate classic playlists, with more “recent” bands like Green Day, Nirvana and Stone Temple Pilots being added in.
With the recent reunion of Blink-182, it made me think maybe we should start seeing pop-punk, the angsty, youthful sound of the late ‘90s and early 2000s, as classic rock. Heck, with Green Day on classic rock rotation, you’re almost there.
The evidence is all there: Blink-182 — the crude, sloppy-performing trio from California that has become a legend in the genre — have basically dismantled and re-formed three times. Singer/guitarist Tom Delonge left the band twice, was replaced by another popular singer, Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba, and then entered back into the fold officially on Oct. 10, when the band announced a reunion album and world tour.
What’s more classic rock than a bunch of in-fighting drama from one of the biggest bands in the genre, with it all being solved by new opportunities to make tons of money by some guys in their late 40s and early 50s?
Along with that, there was the announcement of the “When We Were Young Festival” in Las Vegas in 2023 which consists almost exclusively of pop-punk bands, including headliners Green Day and Blink-182, as well as several groups that haven’t had a hit in more than a decade. There’s nothing more classic rock than a festival of bands with one or two remaining original members trying to rekindle their glory days!
Lastly, the influence of pop-punk from more than 20 years ago is bigger than ever. Some of the biggest stars, including Olivia Rodrigo, WILLOW and Jax are bringing that energy to giant audiences. You’re not classic rock until you see the next generation or two of stars repurposing and interpreting your sound for younger fanbases.
With that said, I look forward to hearing Yellowcard’s “Ocean Avenue” and A Simple Plan’s “I’m Just A Kid” sandwiched between the umpteenth spin of Jimi Hendrix’s “Voodoo Child” and AC/DC’s “You Shook Me All Night Long.” It’s time to diversify!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.