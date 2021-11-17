If you’re going on a long haul to visit relatives for the holiday, you’re probably going to need something to keep your
attention.
While music is always good, I tend to gravitate toward podcasts. They’re conversational, usually fun and don’t require all of your attention to follow along like an audiobook.
If you’re in need of some recommendations, here are some that I’ve been listening to:
“Waiting for Impact” — If you grew up in the 1990s and watched MTV, you likely had a favorite personality on there. Mine was Dave Holmes. Compared to some of the in-your-face VJs and hosts, he was a calm, funny presence. That carries over to “Waiting for Impact,” a limited podcast series that focuses on an R&B group’s literally five seconds of fame and what happened when it vanished without a trace. It’s a compelling look at the promises of riches, the emptiness of achieving and the disappointment of going back down to Earth. For the MTV generation, it’s a gem. (Contains some strong language).
“Song Vs. Song” — Every couple of weeks hosts Todd Nathanson and Lina Morgan pit two songs against each other and break down why one is better than the other. The choices might feel random, but fit a theme (Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire” Vs. R.E.M.’s “It’s The End of The World” or my personal favorite, Kanye West’s “Runaway” Vs. Drake’s “Marvins Room”). It’s funny, thought-provoking and clever. (Contains strong language).
“Song Exploder” — I’ve recommended this before, but it’s worth repeating. This is a wonderful podcast where host Hrishikesh Hirway breaks down a single song with the artist and musicians who made it. The choices range from John Lennon’s “God” to The Shins’ “New Slang” to Run The Jewels’ “JU$T” to Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted.” It’s concise and captivating.
“Wrestling Anonymous” — It’s a simple podcast concept that borrows from another popular podcast, “Beautiful/Anonymous.” With this one, wrestler Colt Cabana has people leave anonymous voicemails detailing stories they had that involve wrestling. They can range from Ric Flair slamming the door in a kid’s face to wrestlers giving away trade secrets to impress fans and stories about sneaking backstage. It’s all wrapped with Cabana’s carefree attitude. If you’re a fan of wrestling, it’s worth a listen (Contains strong language).
