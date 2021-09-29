If I could time travel, one of my top five options would be to go into the Applebee’s boardroom earlier this year and bribe the person who pitched the chain’s latest commercial to not show up.
If you’ve turned on a TV or watched a YouTube video, then you, like many, have been haunted by the chorus of one of the worst songs of the year: country artist Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like.” It serves as the jingle for the middle-of-the-road restaurant’s commercial.
Mixing a jangly, bro-country riff straight out of the 2000s with a hip-hop-inspired, bass-booming chorus, Hayes advertises Applebee’s Bourbon Street Steak and Oreo Shake, as well as a plethora of other products, with double entendres and the ultimate irony that — surprise! — the things his significant other and he want aren’t lavish at all.
I get why the song is popular. If I see that commercial twice during a football game (more likely than not, it’ll play at least five or six times), I have it stuck in my head for the rest of the day. On top of that, I have to think about Applebee’s, a restaurant I only think of when passing it as I’m headed toward the highway.
I’m not alone in this line of thought. During the past two months, my social media feeds are full of statuses and comments that boil down to: “Please Applebee’s, make this commercial stop.”
A sampling of tweets about the commercial: @bikinikillrr said “When the world is ending the ‘fancy like Applebees’ song will be the last thing we hear before the flames engulf us all.” College football fan Jay Arnold said, “WHAT DO I HAVE TO DO TO BLOCK THE APPLEBEES COMMERCIAL.” Podcaster Jason Kirk stated, “Every time I hear it I’ll donate to TGI Fridays ... Or I’ll join the Chilis street team.”
While it could be viewed as a harmless, dumb country-pop song, “Fancy Like’s” inescapable nature when it plays during every commercial break, as well as it being the top country song for months and actively crossing over to pop radio, makes each exposure to it a nuclear event.
For me, I can’t stand it because it’s such a cynical, clear attempt at pandering to a blue-collar audience while also raking in a ton of advertiser money. Hayes drops the names of products like Natural Light, Wendy’s, Maybelline, Skoal and Victoria’s Secret like he’s loading potential sponsorships in a product tie-in shotgun and seeing which ones will hit.
It worked. I still don’t know what Applebee’s interpretation of Bourbon Street Steak is, but now I can’t stop thinking about it. An Oreo shake would likely put me in a diabetic coma, but I can still taste it with every teeth-grinding replay of that ad.
This is not a judgment on people who do enjoy a moderately priced, fast-casual dinner. But fancy or not, we deserve better than this song.
