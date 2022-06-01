This summer, there are a lot of big shows coming to the Kansas City area. We want to capture most of them.
Frequently, throughout the summer, I’ll be using The Shuffle to highlight some of the best live summer shows in what I’m calling “The Shuffle Summer Concert Reviews” (I know, it’s very original). The first is singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers’ stop at the Starlight Theatre on May 31.
Phoebe Bridgers’ first concert in four years in Kansas City concluded with a synchronized scream between the audience and herself during the unofficial closer “I Know The End.” For the simmering joy and angst in the crowd, it felt like an earned ending.
Throughout the show, in between Bridger’s ethereal, slightly sarcastic songs that deal with alcoholism, love, disappointment and religion, she reached out to the crowd to let people know that their humanity was being acknowledged.
“How many people disagree with their parents on things like guns and gay rights?” she said to a huge pop, before launching into the song “ICU.”
The last time the California singer-songwriter was in the area, it was a sold-out show at the recordBar in 2018, a venue that only holds a few hundred people. In contrast, thousands of people, predominantly a younger crowd mixed with some older fans, packed the Starlight Theatre to sing along to favorites like “Motion Sickness,” “Kyoto” and “Moon Song.”
Bridgers and her skeleton-outfit-clad band sounded tight, successfully adapting her mix of slow, atmospheric ballads with mid-tempo rockers to a bigger stage, aided by a giant LED screen that unfolded different pop-up-book-style visuals that went along with each song before digitally burning down with “I Know The End.”
Bridgers’ voice soared to cheers on songs like “Motion Sickness” and “Chinese Satellite.” She also got big reactions from banter that ranged from paying homage to her allergies to the audience’s ability to mobilize to an earlier concert start due to potential inclement weather.
Following the Uvalde tragedy, certain songs seemed to take on a new meaning with the younger crowd. An anti-cop line in “Smoke Signals” was yelled at the top of the audience’s lungs. A song about a child’s death in “Funeral” landed harder. While the audience was often joyful, with younger fans laughing and yelling “I love you” and “Phoebe Bridgers is my mom,” there was a sense of frustration and healing as Bridgers talked about the need for everyone to feel seen and heard.
“If you’re considering staying silent on the things that matter to you, I ask you to reconsider,” she told the audience to cheers and claps.
Following a week of pain and on the eve of Pride Month, there was a palpable feeling of relief and celebration. As she closed with the encore, the sparse B-side “Waiting Room,” it felt like this young crowd got the cathartic release they needed, making the four-year wait for Bridgers’ return worth it.
