People often go into stand-up comedy to be loved, admired or, at the very least, validated.
The late Norm Macdonald didn’t seem to care about any of that, to the point where he almost dared people to laugh at his jokes. In the end, that’s what made him great.
Since the announcement of Macdonald’s death Sept. 14, due to a secret “draw” with cancer (Macdonald had a famous bit that if someone dies of cancer, it’s not a battle, it’s a draw since both sides die), a torrent of tributes have come out from all sides of the internet for the “SNL” alum.
There are so many low-key, hilarious bits where the Quebec City native put his dry, unflinching humor on full display. There’s the time on the Comedy Central “Roast of Bob Saget” where he decided to go against the blue, mean-spirited attitude of the night and roast his fellow comedians with clean zingers from a joke book from the 1930s. There are his multiple appearances on late-night shows hosted by Conan O’Brien.
Macdonald had an ability to tell jokes so dry that if he didn’t hammer the second half with a change in his inflection, you might not realize it was the punchline. When people wouldn’t laugh, which seemed to be his favorite reaction, he’d pause and stare into the audience until they did.
For me, the Macdonald memory that sticks out is a subversive play on a misogynistic joke from his short run as the host of “Weekend Update” on “SNL,” which was famously cut short because he made NBC producer Don Ohlmeyer mad with his constant stream of jokes about O.J. Simpson.
In the 1990s, I would tape “SNL” on VHS and bring the tapes into church for my friends and I to watch in between services. In this particular episode, Macdonald had a joke about a new survey where 78% of people believe men are to blame for fatal crashes. Behind Macdonald, there are two pie charts of the survey, neither of which add up to 100%.
“Please note that the percentages in these pie graphs do not add up to 100% because the math was done by a woman,” he said.
There’s a short burst of laughter, followed by a long stretch of boos. Norm stares at the audience and continues.
“For those of you hissing at that joke, it should be noted that that joke was written by a woman. So, now you don’t know what the hell to do, do ya?”
The audience is back on Norm’s side, and the background switches to cue up the next joke. Norm shuffles his joke cards.
“Nah, I’m just kidding. We don’t hire women,” he finishes to laughs and cheers.
That got such a loud laugh from all of us watching in our church’s library that I’m sure we disturbed people there for the sermon. We had to rewind it again and again.
There are countless quick, one-off bits like that on which Norm built his career. While his life was cut short at 61, he left us tons of comedic gold to go through on sites like YouTube, as we appreciate his weird, unique perspective.
