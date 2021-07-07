During the past couple of weeks, audiences have been hit with a lot of movies across all streaming platforms and theatrical releases, so much so that it might be overwhelming.
To separate the good and the bad, I wanted to help out a little. Here’s what to check out and what to miss:
WATCH IT
“Summer of Soul” (PG-13, Hulu) — The Roots drummer Questlove moves from behind the drum kit to the director’s chair in this incredible documentary that captures the previously unaired Harlem Cultural Festival in 1969.
Some of the top talents of the time, like Stevie Wonder, Mavis Staples, Nina Simone and Gladys Knight & The Pips, were there to perform. But it all got overshadowed by the other big concert at the time, Woodstock.
Not wanting for it to be forgotten, Questlove unearths the footage, talks to performers and audience members that were there and uses archival footage to set the mood and stage for the time. It’s emotional, joyous and enthralling. By far, one of the best movies of the year.
“No Sudden Move” (R, HBO Max) — Steven Soderbergh is one of the most unpredictable directors out there. With his “Ocean’s 11” films or the caper “Out of Sight,” he helmed fun, crowd-pleasing ensemble comedies. More recently, he’s bounced from dramas like “High Flying Bird” to lighter fare like “Logan Lucky” and “Let Them All Talk.”
“No Sudden Move” is his return to directing a stunning cast in a very old-fashioned drama, where several dim-witted robbers (played by Don Cheadle, Benecio del Toro and Kieran Culkin) try to steal some coveted information from a family man, played by David Harbour.
It’s methodical, uses weird lenses to frame scenes (be prepared for the return of the fisheye lens) and is mostly lacking in the winking humor and frantic pace of current films. To some, this may sound like film heaven and if so, check it out now. It’s worth a viewing.
MISS IT
“Fear Street Part One: 1994” (R, Netflix) — On paper, everything about this is up my alley: An R-rated R.L. Stine adaptation, a Drew Barrymore-esque Maya Hawke cameo, it being part of an ambitious three feature-length film series, the director being from northeast Ohio, and it having a charismatic cast.
But this is painfully generic. It’s less of a tribute to ‘90s slashers and more of a carbon copy of them with a bigger budget.
There’s still hope that the other two, which come out in the following two weeks, will be better since they have Sadie Sink from “Stranger Things” and Gillian Jacobs. But this first one is not it.
“The Boss Baby: Family Business” (PG, Hulu) - If you need to throw something hyper and frenetic on the screen to get the kids to calm down and watch a movie, you can do worse than this. But besides a talented voice cast, which includes James Marsden, Lisa Kudrow and Alec Baldwin, there’s nothing here that hasn’t been done in many other childrens’ comedies.
