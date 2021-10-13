When it comes to driving trends in pop culture, streaming media continues to make it unpredictable and exciting.
While sequels come and go at the cinema, original content, most of which you likely hadn’t heard of weeks before it premieres, rules supreme.
The latest example is Netflix’s Korean-made, dystopian drama “Squid Game.” Written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show is a perfect combination of compelling drama, bleak thriller and social commentary on the pitfalls of capitalism.
A month ago, most American Netflix subscribers probably couldn’t tell you what a squid game is, the name of a single South Korean television series or any of Hwang Dong-hyuk’s credits. Now, they’ve made “Squid Game” the most popular series of all time on the streaming platform, with Netflix reporting 111 million people watching it.
While I always take those numbers with a grain of salt, as Netflix allegedly tends to juice them by tallying people who may have watched the show for a few minutes, it’s still a staggering number for a foreign language series.
If you watch an episode or two, you understand why it’s been able to hook people in, where other foreign language shows may have failed.
Despite him being a deadbeat father and gambling addict, you immediately feel for the main character, Seong Gi-hun (played with constantly looming sadness by Lee Jung-jae), a guy who can’t get out of his own way to be a good person.
Drowning in debt, he’s approached by a mysterious man in a subway tunnel who offers to help pay his debts if he beats him in a children’s game. While being publicly humiliated, Gi-hun beats the man, wins the money and is invited to win more cash if he goes to a secret location.
Being one of hundreds of people who accepted the offer, Gi-hun teams up with other down-and-out misfits like himself to play a series of schoolyard games.
The twist: They all have deadly consequences.
Much like “The Hunger Games,” “Battle Royale” or “The Running Man,” “Squid Game” invites the audience to join in on the bleak fun and root for several interesting characters while inserting a message that in a righteous, caring society, none of this would be happening.
As the games go on, they get crueler and less humane (though the violence is occasionally graphic, it never delves into torture territory) and the purpose behind the competition gets darker.
If networks were smart, “Squid Game” would have made for a perfect weekly series, leaving audiences guessing about what the next game would be and who would win. Instead, it languished for a decade on Hwang Dong-hyuk’s desk, turned down by everyone he pitched it to until Netflix snatched it up.
Its ability to ratchet up the tension with each game, often leading to nail-biting cliffhangers, is something at which I marvel. While not a perfect series, as it falters in the home stretch, it shows that original content can still get the public’s attention and that foreign language shows can rule in the States.
