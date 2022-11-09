With the release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” it’s officially the winter movie season, meaning a mixture of awards contenders and blockbusters.
With streaming and theatrical releases, it can get confusing to decide what to watch and where to see it. These are my picks for some promising upcoming movies:
“The Fabelmans” (PG-13, in theaters on Nov. 23) — Steven Spielberg loosely adapts a movie about his childhood, raised in a Jewish family while discovering his love of film. It has an incredible cast, including Michelle Williams, Paul Dano and Judd Hirsch and looks to be Spielberg’s most emotional movie since “Munich” (not to take away anything from the technical mastery of 2021’s “West Side Story.”)
“Spirited” (PG-13, streaming on Apple TV+ on Nov. 18) — Things whose schticks have seemingly run dry: Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and “A Christmas Carol” adaptations. At this point, I’m pretty tired of all of them. But put them in a Christmas musical and you’re hitting all my weak spots. I’m absolutely on board with this. The only downside is it is on streaming only and not with an audience.
“The Menu” (R, in theaters on Nov. 18) — A couple (played by Nicholas Hoult and Anya Taylor-Joy) travel to a remote island to try some of the world’s best dishes. Of course, it’s also an invitation to possibly be hunted down. Another movie with an incredible cast that features Ralph Fiennes, Judith Light, John Leguizamo and Janet McTeer, plus murder and suspense? That’s an order that might be worth seconds.
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (PG-13, in theaters for a week-long run on Nov. 23 and Netflix on Dec. 23) — Speaking of seconds, murder and intrigue, the follow-up to Rian Johnson’s surprise hit looks to be even more delightful than the first. Bringing back Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc to investigate a murder on a billionaire’s private getaway, all you need to know is the suspects will be played by Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr. and Kathryn Hahn to convince you to book a ticket to this.
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (PG, on Netflix on Dec. 9) — Before you say anything — yes, there was already a “Pinocchio” movie this year. Yes, it was on Disney+ and starred Tom Hanks. No, it was not good. Using stop-motion animation, horror master Guillermo del Toro is taking a different route with the classic story and it looks so much better than that Disney version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.