With the release of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the summer movie season has officially begun.
There’s a lot of potentially good stuff coming out this summer. Here’s what we’re anticipating:
“Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” (PG, on Disney+ on May 20) — Instead of doing the usual reboot with a modern twist, The Lonely Island members Akiva Schaffer and Andy Samberg are giving the popular ‘90s kid shows a “Roger Rabbit” twist as the washed-up Chip and Dale are forced to go on a mission together. While it’s weird hearing human voices coming out of the characters (provided by Samberg and John Mulaney), it looks like a lot of fun.
“Top Gun: Maverick” (PG-13, in theaters only on May 27) — Originally scheduled to be released in 2019, this “Top Gun” sequel has gone through so many barrel rolls and changes that it feels like a miracle it’s finally coming out. On top of that, it looks good. It’s always great to see Tom Cruise in an action movie and with an impressive cast that includes Jon Hamm and Miles Teller and major festival buzz, it’s flying high despite of all the delays.
“Hustle” (R, on Netflix on June 10) — Adam Sandler hasn’t done a sports movie since 2005’s remake of “The Longest Yard” and he’s never done it as a drama. That’s enough reason to be excited about this Netflix movie about a former basketball player trying to revive his career as a recruiter.
“The Black Phone” (R, in theaters only on June 24) — One of the rare horror movies coming out this year, this has Ethan Hawke, who’s on a hot streak between “The Northman” and “Moon Knight,” playing a serial killer who kidnaps a kid who discovers a supernatural phone in his basement. Coming from the original “Doctor Strange” director and writer, it should be a trip.
“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” (PG, in theaters only on June 24) — The studio A24 is known for mostly R-rated horror movies. In a twist, they’re releasing the family-friendly adventure about a talking seashell, based on a popular YouTube video. It looks charming and heartwarming. It could be exactly what we need this summer.
“Thor: Love and Thunder” (PG-13, in theaters only on July 8) — Thor, Valkyrie, Jane Foster and Korg are all back. That’s enough to get me in the theater to see this.
