It’s around this time of year that we all jump into our cars and drive for what feels like forever to kick back and relax somewhere different.
Because we need something to fill those endless hours with entertainment that doesn’t take our eyes off of the road, podcasts are here for us.
If you’re in need of some recommendations, here are some that I’ve been listening to:
”Dead Eyes” (Contains profanity) — Actor/comedian Connor Ratliff was fired from a bit role in the classic HBO show “Band of Brothers.” It’s said that Tom Hanks let him go because he had “dead eyes.” In several seasons of that show, he unpacks the impact that had on him, while also exploring what it means to fail, be in a ruthless business that will drop you like a bad habit and find redemption in the small victories. He talks to people like Jon Hamm, Rian Johnson, Seth Rogen and Lauren Lapkus about where they failed in life and how they came back. While even Ratliff admits the whole podcast is a navel-gazing venture, there’s surprisingly lots to be learned from one of the most disappointing moments in his life for everyone.
”Fly On The Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade” (Contains profanity) — If you like Carvey and Spade’s snarky, spitfire humor and like hearing a lot of inside ball stories about “Saturday Night Live,” this will be for you. It’s often funny and insightful and they tend to get guests that won’t do other podcasts (Adam Sandler, Mike Myers, Tina Fey). My big problem is the audio for their Zoom-style calls isn’t always great and they tend to talk over each other a lot. If you can get past that, it’s good.
”Good Christian Fun” (Contains profanity) — Two former Christians that were raised in evangelical churches break down their experiences, as well as the faith-based pop culture on which they were raised. It’s very funny, but obviously not for everyone.
”Tuna On Toast with Stryker” — Former KROQ DJ Ted Stryker (who might be known here for the short-lived “Stryker and Klein Morning Show” on Alt 96.5,) has fun, cozy interviews with former alt-rock royalty like Incubus’s Mike Einziger, Third Eye Blind’s Stephen Jenkins, AFI’s Davey Havok and Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda. They’re fun, free-flowing conversations that delight my inner ’90s and ’00s rock fan.
