In the past decade, we’ve seen some creative ways injured artists can perform live while they recover.
Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl did an entire tour from a throne made of guitars. Billie Eilish has performed live and on TV in a fracture boot. Because of two herniated discs in her back, singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus has had to perform laying down on a couch for her sold-out tour.
Because I love her music (2021’s “Home Video” was one of the best of the year) and was curious to see how a show set up like that would work, I went to see Dacus’ performance on Feb. 19 at Liberty Hall in Lawrence, Kansas.
Would her laying down to sing and play guitar kill the energy? Would she be comfortable? Would her injury have any effect on her smooth, unique voice (which actor Nick Offerman compared to getting high and laying in a mold of meat jelly)? How would her fans react? These are the burning questions I had.
The answer: It was more interesting, energetic and positive than many shows I’ve seen where the only problem the lead singer was suffering from was an inflated ego.
Clad in a long skirt and white high-top boots, Dacus set the tone of the night by opening with “Home Video’s” slow-burning closer “Triple Dog Dare” to cheers of “We love you!” and “Slay!” from the audience. Going into more energetic songs like “First Time” and “Addictions,” she did her best to vibe along with the audience by smiling and moving an occasional hand to the beat of the song. Throughout the concert, Dacus sounded assured and confident while playing the guitar with the neck resting on top of the couch.
The stage setup was perfect for the nostalgic, ethereal vibe of “Home Video.” Set in front curtains covered in pink light, a movie screen appropriately played old camcorder recordings of Dacus before the show and artsy loops that coincided with each song.
Between songs, she joked with the crowd, quoting someone who said she “Put the ‘Lay’ in ‘Slay,’” before pausing and peddling back by saying, “I shouldn’t have said that.” She took some fan requests, like the smoky rocker “Timefighter” and the heartfelt “Please Stay,” covered Carole King’s “Home Again” and had an acoustic singalong with “Going Going Gone.”
For all the moving that Dacus couldn’t do, her band picked up the slack, jumping around and throwing their hair back like it was a hard rock show (which was appropriate during a namedrop of the band Slayer in “VBS).
There were times Dacus tried to sit up before giving the audience a peace sign a minute later and slinking back down to the couch. Whatever pain she was in, it wasn’t mirrored in her voice or musical ability. Through it all, the audience was always on her side, wishing her well.
A few years ago, Dacus was playing a smaller Lawrence stage at The Bottleneck. With her show at Liberty Hall, she proved that she was more than deserving of her cult following and a bigger stage. Even on a couch, she slayed.
