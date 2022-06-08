At the box office, good things rarely come to those who wait. Just ask “Morbius.”
On the other hand, “Top Gun: Maverick” has proved in two weeks that there is strength in a non-superhero movie and positives to delaying a release.
As I write this, the movie sits at a half of a billion dollars in worldwide receipts, with more than $295 million coming from the U.S. It’s an almost unheard-of amount of money from a non-Disney/Marvel movie.
As the summer movie season kicks off, there are lessons to be learned from this. Hopefully, for Hollywood executives, the number one point is there is value in not diluting a franchise.
This weekend, “Jurassic World: Dominion” comes out. It is supposedly the last of writer-director Colin Trevorrow’s trilogy. While I’m sure it will make money hand over fist, this is a series that tapped out the moment Steven Spielberg walked away from it. We’re also going to be getting tacked-on prequels and sequels for the “Toy Story” and “Despicable Me” characters.
This is the strength that “Top Gun” has. It only has one other movie (that, admittedly, was played ad nauseam on TBS for years) in its series. There were no “Top Gun” shows or spin-offs, just a ton of video games. Because of that, it felt like an event rather than just another installment of a movie.
Because this is only the second film, there is no slack to it. Director Joseph Kosinski (“Tron: Legacy,” “Oblivion”) does a great job paying homage to the late Tony Scott, putting the audience in the pilot’s seat. Where so many current blockbusters cheat with dimly lit, CGI-enhanced environments, this felt vibrant and tactile.
Tom Cruise’s superstar presence remains a marvel. Jon Hamm hams it up with a permanently furrowed brow. Miles Teller and Jennifer Connelly make fantastic comebacks.
After sitting through a year of unnecessary, cash-grab sequels for franchises that did not ask for them (“The Matrix,” “Space Jam,” “Halloween”), it felt good to watch a movie that felt like a true pulse-pounding, big-budget blockbuster. While the cynical side of me feels like this will be cause for Paramount to create several “Top Gun” shows for its streaming service, the other side wants to bask in the glow of a single, solitary sequel that was done right.
