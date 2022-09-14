They say that you can’t go home again because it will never be how you remember it.
In our nostalgia-driven pop culture climate, it’s an expression few have taken to heart. One of the worst offenders is writer-director Kevin Smith and his latest movie, “Clerks III.”
For background, I, like many self-loathing nerds in the ‘90s, discovered Smith’s movies like “Clerks,” “Mallrats” and “Dogma” in high school and connected with his ability to weave his love of sci-fi, comic book lore and film with crude tales of unrequited love and suburban angst.
Like a decent band that opens the doors to much better acts, Smith served as a gateway to more competent, skilled writer-directors. Even though I kind of gave up on his schtick a decade ago, I would still be interested in his experiments like the drama “Red State” or his Judd Apatow-like comedy “Zak and Miri Make a Porno.”
None of those were huge successes for Smith, and in the past 10 years, it seems like he’s given up on the test projects and has taken mainly to constructing tributes to himself, like the “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” and now “Clerks III.”
The third installment in the “Clerks” franchise, which famously started with a black-and-white film shot for about $200,000, “Clerks III” is an exercise in how to dilute a series into nothing but “Hey, remember this?”
Taking place in modern-day New Jersey, the two lead characters, Dante Hicks (Brian O’Halloran) and Randal Graves (Jeff Anderson) are still running the Quick Stop, the same convenience store where we first were introduced to them in 1994.
Mirroring Smith’s own brush with death, Graves suffers a heart attack and realizes that he’s done nothing of value with his life. His solution: He’s going to make a movie about being a store clerk, with lines and scenes ripped straight from the first “Clerks” movie.
For Smith superfans, I see the appeal. We can watch the gang get back together and re-enact the scenes we loved from almost 30 years ago. But it’s also trying to pry tears out of people with an unnecessary subplot that mistakes emotional warmth for cheap gimmickry.
The saddest part of all this is it didn’t need to happen. “Clerks 2” bookended the franchise with real character growth and a surprising amount of care. It was a rare instance of a toilet-humor sequel that wasn’t running through its greatest hits a second time.
“Clerks III” is playing in theaters as part of a week-long Fathom Events run, meaning tickets will run you at least $20. If you’re really taken by it, you can watch it with Kevin Smith in November at the Midland Theater in Kansas City.
For me, this is the kind of sequel that’s not even worth a free stream, let alone a bloated ticket price. You can’t go home again and there’s never been better proof of it than this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.