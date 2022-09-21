The last time the rock band Jimmy Eat World came to the Uptown Theater in Kansas City, it made me worried.
In 2014, the band made a stop at the venue for the 10th anniversary of its album, “Futures.” While it’s a fan favorite, that didn’t translate into a packed house. Still, it was a great show.
Fast-forward to 2022 and things have changed. The band is independent, has a new hit single, “Something Loud,” and is back to bringing in big audiences, as witnessed on Sept. 14.
Touring with New York indie pop-rock band Charly Bliss, the group felt re-energized. With only a single to promote, though the lead singer joked it was kind of a hold-over tour for 2019’s “Surviving,” the band had the freedom to play whatever it wanted.
That meant fans screamed when the opening chords started to “Blister” and “A Sunday” off of “Clarity” and “Let It Happen” off of “Chase This Light.” A new generation of fans, likely exposed to the songs off of TikTok, cheered when they cued up the mega-hits “The Middle” and “Sweetness.”
Having gone to Jimmy Eat World shows for two decades, it’s been fun watching the generations attending the shows extend. While people my age, who likely were exposed to the band through its biggest-selling albums like “Bleed American” and “Futures,” made up the majority of the crowd, there was a large swath of younger fans bouncing and singing along to the songs.
More noteworthy has been the band’s consistency through the years. The group was tight and energetic, with Adkins sounding as good as ever and guitarist Tom Linton smiling along with the audience. Band members frequently joked with the crowd and thanked them for their decades of faithfulness.
Bringing a more pop-centric vibe, Charly Bliss warmed up the crowd well, performing mostly new, unreleased songs, with lead singer Eva Hendricks bouncing around the stage in a neon green dress, interacting with guitarist Spencer Fox and bassist Dan Shure. Performing a series of earworms like “Chatroom” and the soaring “Young Enough,” they complemented Jimmy Eat World’s style well and seemingly won over the audience, who was slowly funneling in through the set.
As Jimmy Eat World launched into the muted power chords of “The Middle” to close out the show and the cheers swelled, my faith in the power of rock music and the band’s ability to connect across generations was restored. These are two special bands and it was a joyous concert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.