As a kid, The Beatles felt larger than life to me.
While the Fab Four was long since broken up (and Lennon had died) when I got into them in the ’90s, their legend lived large in pretty much all the pop culture media I consumed.
Through the grainy footage of people screaming their lungs out at their concerts, the “Ed Sullivan Show” performance and the TV specials like 1995’s “The Beatles Anthology,” pop culture historians built them up to be giants who laid the groundwork for rock music and pushed the boundaries of creativity. They were gods disguised as humans.
Watching the three-part documentary series “The Beatles: Get Back” (TV-MA, on Disney+), I felt like I was seeing them as humans for the first time.
Spanning about eight hours, director Peter Jackson and his WingNut Films crew (the same people who lovingly restored World War I footage in the fantastic “They Shall Not Grow Old”) turned 60 hours of raw documentary footage of The Beatles preparing for their eventual rooftop concert and recording a new album and made it compelling, emotional and personal.
Opening with The Beatles gathering in Twickenham Studios, I felt like I was seeing a completely different side of the band. There was no grain to the footage (which, at times, is a little too polished), no pomp and circumstance. It’s John Lennon on the mic singing about bodily functions, Paul conjuring songs like “Get Back” and “Let It Be” out of the ether and the band jamming after a long, tense day of practice. Everything seems less legendary and more human.
In a year overflowing with music docs, ranging from good (“Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry”) to blatant PR material disguised as a movie (“Pink: All I Know So Far”), “Get Back” feels refreshing. At eight hours, it’s a long and winding film, but it serves a dual purpose, giving casual fans a solid hangout movie that can play in the background until something important happens and die-hards the context of the time, people onscreen and The Beatles’ history.
Where most music documentaries have to trot out modern musicians to act as talking heads, “Get Back” lets the music and interactions between John, Paul, George and Ringo speak for themselves. When it hits Paul that the dream of The Beatles as a unit is slowly crumbling, it lingers in his misty eyes. It celebrates the joy of Billy Preston arriving and jamming with them. It revels in the rooftop concert.
“Get Back” reignited my love for The Beatles by breaking down the legend of the band and making them human, clashing egos and all. Beyond the music, it’s a showcase of friends drifting apart and one of their final hurrahs before it all fell to pieces.
