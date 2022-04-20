For decades, actor Nicolas Cage has bounced from being a serious method actor to a parody of a movie star.
For every amazing turn in movies like “Adaptation” and “Matchstick Men,” there have been three or four generic, faceless action movies like “Season of the Witch,” “Bangkok Dangerous” and “Pay The Ghost.”
On “Saturday Night Live’s” “Weekend Update,” Andy Samberg played an even more cartoon-ish version of Cage in a segment called “Get In The Cage.” He would grill movie stars about their roles and wonder why he wasn’t cast in them. The punchline would be that it was the perfect role for him because it paid money and had catering.
Following the success of his role in the wonderful drama “Pig,” Cage has come clean about why he was taking so many generic roles: He owed back taxes and that was the easiest way of paying them off. Since getting out of debt, he’s seemingly thriving in a way that he always should have been and audiences are embracing it.
This week, the meta-comedy “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” comes out and it’s a hilarious, profanity-filled take on Cage playing a heightened version of himself.
In need of money and having family troubles, Cage is forced to go to a birthday party for a billionaire super fan (a hilarious turn by “The Mandalorian” actor Pedro Pascal). The gig is paying $1 million and with Cage not getting cast in other roles and in debt, he accepts.
It turns out that a super fan wants to meet Cage so he can get his long-gestating script into production and add some of the actor’s signature flair to it. What they don’t expect is intervention from the CIA, where Cage is forced to go undercover, and eventually, gets caught in their own action movie.
“Unbearable Weight” answers the decades-old question of if Cage is in on the joke. Like, does he know that he’s viewed more as a human cartoon in action films like “Con Air” and “Face/Off” rather than the master thespian of “Raising Arizona” and “Moonstruck?”?
The answer is yes. But with some well-placed emotion and heart, “Unbearable Weight” goes beyond Cage being a social media meme and makes him human in a way he hasn’t been in a long while. Not necessarily known for his comedic chops, Cage is hilarious as he mocks some of the tropes he’s known for. He also has great chemistry with Pascal, who turns out to be funny, too.
Walking out of “Unbearable Weight,” it felt refreshing to have seen and laughed consistently at an original comedy in a movie theater (As is the norm, it could have relied less on the numerous F-bombs, but that’s nitpicking). It also felt good to say that Nicolas Cage is back. Let the Cage-aissance continue!
