In 2019, I came to grips with a harsh reality: The show “Friends” will outlive us all.

When aliens inevitably seize the barren husk of this planet, it’s more than likely that re-runs of the hit ’90s NBC sitcom (as well as “The Office” and “Ridiculousness”) will somehow still be playing on the last remaining TVs on Earth.

I came to this conclusion when the entire series of “Friends” landed on Netflix and somehow re-emerged as one of the biggest shows on the planet. While it had been off the air for 15 years, relegated to late-night filler on network TV and Nick At Nite, new people were discovering and reciting catchphrases like “Pivot!” “We were on a break!” and “How you doin’?”

It was so popular that Netflix sunk $100 million into it to keep it for another year. Following that, HBO Max snatched it up for five years for $425 million. This weekend, a special called “Friends: The Reunion” will have the whole cast back for the first time since its final episode in 2004, with each making at least $2 million to sit in front of an audience and be asked softball questions by James Corden.

This is all to say: Why is “Friends” still popular?

I get why “The Office” made a particularly big comeback, since it was underappreciated in its time and has, at least in its early seasons, had a relatable malaise to the average 9-5 grind and the bonds that form in between that time. “Friends” always felt like ‘90s yuppie wish fulfillment with a group of mostly self-centered jerks.

While its “Must See TV” cohort “Seinfeld” begged the audience to hate its main characters for their toxic behavior, “Friends” tried to make its faithful crowd root for its group — and they often did.

In looking into why “Friends” still strikes a nerve, enough to have some of the biggest media companies forking over money that could fuel small nations, there still seems to be a longing for the times that Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Phoebe, Monica and Joey are living in.

It pre-dates so many things that run our lives, like smartphones, social media and even streaming media that have given the show a new life. It takes place in a pre-9/11 New York and is oblivious to any kind of social issues. While it’s hilariously dated, there’s almost a charm to the show not seeing the future beyond a hangout at the Central Perk.

There’s also the pitch-perfect casting and undeniable chemistry of the cast. “Friends” was a rare beast for many reasons, including record-setting ratings and the caliber of guests it could land, but at its core, its six main characters, despite being selfish and annoying, made the audience feel like they were all pals. And who wouldn’t want to hang out with some old buddies one last time?