2017 Bunbury Music Festival - Day 2

Tech N9ne performs at the Bunbury Music Festival in Cincinnati. Tech N9ne will be the headliner for the Red Rally in St. Joseph on July 29 to celebrate Chiefs Training Camp.

 Invision via AP

For what feels like decades, rapper Tech N9ne has flirted with the idea of performing in St. Joseph.

Labelmates of N9ne’s record imprint, Strange Music, Inc., have performed in the area. In 2021, an impromptu group of fans showed up for a music video shoot featuring him in Krug Park. He’s performed in small towns before, like the 2,000-population city of Slater, Missouri.

Andrew Gaug can be reached at andrew.gaug@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter: @NPNOWGaug

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.