For what feels like decades, rapper Tech N9ne has flirted with the idea of performing in St. Joseph.
Labelmates of N9ne’s record imprint, Strange Music, Inc., have performed in the area. In 2021, an impromptu group of fans showed up for a music video shoot featuring him in Krug Park. He’s performed in small towns before, like the 2,000-population city of Slater, Missouri.
“We go wherever our fans are,” he told St. Joe Live in 2011.
This Friday at 6:45 p.m., his lengthy courtship with St. Joseph finally gets a date at the Red Rally in Civic Center Park with a three-song, family-friendly set.
OK, that may not be the lengthy concert that Tech N9ne fans in the area have been clamoring to see. I’ve heard from some that have said “Tech N9ne? Family-friendly?” Knowing the content of most of his music, it’s a little bit of a head-scratcher because his music earns all of the Parental Advisory labels it receives.
But Tech N9ne is a smart artist and businessman. He knows when to keep it clean and what audience he’s rapping with. There will be no “Snoop Dogg at KU” moment where he’s going to bring out some exotic dancers and say “What did you expect when you booked me?”
Having Tech N9ne come to St. Joseph is a wonderful celebration of his fandom here and decades after his first hit, it’s still rabid. When he showed up unannounced in 2021 to shoot Joey Cool’s “Man On Fire” video, tons of people came out and that was on a random Monday morning in August. I can only imagine how many will crowd Civic Center Park when the music is clean, centered around the Kansas City Chiefs and given a tight three-song set.
With no Trails West! or Missouri Western concerts, national acts, especially hip-hop artists, performing in the area are few and far between this year. I’m glad that the crown jewel of 2022 will be Tech N9ne taking the stage and I’m excited to see the area finally rock with him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.