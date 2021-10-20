This week, the long-awaited “Dune” remake comes out.
I’ve seen it. True to director Denis Villeneuve’s reputation, it’s an absolute visual feast. As a person who’s not acquainted with the Frank Herbert novel or the David Lynch movie, I felt mostly cold and confused when it came to the movie’s lore.
With that said, I think “Dune” fans will love it and will riot if this bombs and they don’t get a second part — a necessity in telling the whole story.
This is all to say that the fall movie season is here! We’ve got some good stuff on the way (hopefully). Just to note, I won’t be listing franchise movies because you’ll be hearing more than enough about “Ghostbusters,” “Spider-Man” and “Eternals.” Also, my apologies that most of these movies are rated R.
Here’s what I’m anticipating:
‘Last Night in Soho’ (R, in theaters only on Oct. 29) — Director Edgar Wright (“Shaun of the Dead,” “Baby Driver”) has a unique talent for kinetic, visual storytelling and comedy that’s lacking in mainstream cinema. So what happens when he and star Anya Taylor-Joy team up for a psychological horror movie? I’m excited to see the results.
‘Spencer’ (R, in theaters only on Nov. 5) — Kristen Stewart is long overdue for some awards love. In playing Princess Diana, she might finally get that. Following her during the holidays in 1991, when she decides to leave Prince Charles, this seems like the Oscar bait we need and the feel-bad movie of the holidays we didn’t know we wanted.
‘The Harder They Fall’ (R, on Netflix Nov. 3) — During the past couple of years, Netflix has made strides at telling Black stories in unconventional genres. This Black cowboy movie is a story of revenge with an all-star cast, including Idris Elba and character actors like Delroy Lindo, Lakeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz.
‘Licorice Pizza’ (R, in theaters Nov. 26) — Paul Thomas Anderson gets nostalgic about teen romance with Cooper Hoffman (Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son) and musician Alana Haim. No one captures the grit and nostalgia of the ‘70s like Anderson. That’s reason enough to see this.
‘The Beatles: Get Back’ (Not yet rated, on Disney+ Nov. 25) — Originally scheduled for a theatrical release, this documentary had such a wealth of material that director Peter Jackson turned it into a miniseries. If you’ve seen the terrific World War I doc “They Shall Not Grow Old,” you know Jackson’s strengths when it comes to bringing archive footage to life. I expect this will be even more thrilling.
