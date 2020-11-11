With a contentious election, rising COVID numbers locally and cold, dreary weather coming, you’re probably wondering if there’s any good entertainment on the way that you can watch while keeping safe.

The good news: There definitely are a lot of anticipated TV shows and movies on the horizon to close out this disaster of a year.

Here’s what to check out:

“WandaVision”

(December, Disney+) — 2020 was the first year to not have an Marvel Cinematic Universe-related movie released in more than a decade. But the year won’t be completely without the MCU. Sliding in right before the year ends, the Wanda and Vision miniseries looks to span multiple genres, from old-timey family sitcoms to action-adventure as it follows two of the less-exciting characters from that canon. While it doesn’t sound thrilling on paper, the trailers and the supporting cast (Kat Dennings, Kathryn Hahn and Randall Park) give reason to hype it up.

“Mank”

(In theaters Friday and on Netflix on Dec. 4. Rated R) — Director David Fincher (“Fight Club,” “The Social Network”) hasn’t released a movie since 2014’s hit “Gone Girl.” Moving away from his usual slick, macabre dramas, he goes black and white with this biopic about the backstage problems between “Citizen Kane” writer Herman J. Mankiewicz (played by Gary Oldman) and Orson Welles (Tom Burke). It’s uncharted territory for a director who normally hits it out of the park. We’ll see how he does in this genre.

“The Liberator”

(Now streaming on Netflix. TV-MA) — Originally a live-action miniseries for The History Channel that wasn’t picked up, this four-episode presentation is one of the first adult-oriented, animated World War II depictions. It sounds like a rotoscoped (think of movies like “Waking Life” or the opening of “Juno”) version of “Band of Brothers,” which is good company to be in association.

“Animaniacs (2020)”

(Debuts on Nov. 20 on Hulu) — With its spins on pop culture, history and classic works, the Steven Spielberg-produced “Animaniacs” continued the time-honored tradition of parody and satire set by its WB-associated predecessors in “Looney Tunes.” But that was in the early ‘90s, when the media landscape was more narrow and culture didn’t run at breakneck speed. Getting a reboot for Hulu, I’m hoping the kinetic energy of Yakko, Wakko and Dot translates for fans who watched them in their original run as well as newcomers.

“Saved By The Bell (2020)”

(Debuts on Nov. 25 on Peacock) — While I understand and buy into the culture impact the cheesy teen sitcom had on kids of the ‘90s, I’m not sure who was asking for an updated version of it? Re-teaming the show’s core group of actors (minus Dustin Diamond as Screech), they’re all back at Bayside High, this time on the adult side instead of as teens. Can it pull off a self-aware, “21 Jump Street” style parody or will it be an average modern remake like “Fuller House”? We’ll see!

“The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone” (Dec. 8, Video on Demand. Rated R) — For 30 years, director Francis Ford Coppola has lived with “The Godfather: Part III” being the stain on an otherwise flawless movie series. So he’s going back, re-editing it and giving it a new beginning and ending. It’s a big risk, but at this point in his career, why not give it a shot?