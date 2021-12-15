This weekend, likely the biggest movie of the year, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” hits theaters for the holiday season.
Since the original Sam Raimi film spun its first web in 2002, it’s had nine official films (We’re ignoring early television films and the Marvel films in which Spider-Man makes an appearance).
Since the new one didn’t screen for critics here, I thought it’s time for a Top 5 ranking of the “Spider-Man” films so far, especially since this new one seems to tie all three Spidey universes together (the ones with Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland).
1. “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse” (2018) — Nothing gets a list started like the animated “Spider-Man” movie that has, at least so far, nothing to do with the live-action films. With its brilliant, vivid animation, great voice cast and winks to all of the comic book artists that brought Peter Parker and his protégé Miles Morales to life, it remains an achievement in superhero films.
2. “Spider-Man 2” (2004) — While the first Tobey Maguire “Spider-Man” was thrilling for the time, the sequel helped iron out the problems with that one, like better CGI, fewer characters talking through masks and a better villain. It’s the best balance between Peter Parker the human being and his superhero alter-ego.
3. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017) — While I’ll never be a huge fan of how Tony Stark is shoehorned into this franchise, I love everything else about this. Holland is a definite upgrade from Andrew Garfield, the previous star of the “The Amazing Spider-Man” franchise who failed to connect with audiences. Michael Keaton’s scenery-chewing is delightful, and Marisa Tomei is a welcome addition as Aunt May. It’s the palate cleanser “Spider-Man” needed.
4. “Spider-Man” (2002) — It’s the movie that proved superhero movies could connect with audiences and critics. In a world of bland superhero movies that feel like they fell off of the assembly line, this still stands out with director Raimi’s weird choices (Quick zooms! Weird lines! Unabashed cheesiness!) and a wonderfully bizarre turn by Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin/Norman Osborn.
5. “The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012) — The first turn by Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker isn’t great, but it has its charms — at least more than the “Spider-Man” movies that did not make the list, like “Spider-Man 3,” “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” Emma Stone has fun as Gwen Stacy, and Rhys Ifans is fine as Dr. Curt Connors/The Lizard. It had enough elements in it to give fans hope of the franchise recovering after the disappointment of “Spider-Man 3.” Then it went down the same disastrous path with “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.