Last year, I wrote a column called “The New Christmas
Music Canon.”
Needless to say, those songs haven’t caught on yet. But I feel history will vindicate me.
I’m going the “Bah Humbug!’ route this year in tribute to Robidoux Resident Theatre’s production of “The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge” and targeting Christmas songs that I don’t want to hear again — ever.
“Christmas Shoes” — I want to say this is the worst Christmas song of all time. Its forced sentimentality, cheesy instrumental and manipulative story are everything that makes me roll my eyes when it comes to holiday music. The only good thing to come out of it was a very funny stand-up bit by comedian Patton Oswalt.
“Santa Baby” — Whether it’s sung by Earth Kitt or Ariana Grande, no great vocal talent can make this uncomfortably horny song palatable. How did this get into the Christmas music canon?
“Blue Christmas” — I’m all for depressing Christmas songs, but this one has never taken to me. The Elvis version has those background vocals that sound like owls being tortured and the others that I’ve heard, from Michael Bublé to Bright Eyes, do nothing to plus it up.
“I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” — Any time this song comes on, you know you’re going to have to grit your teeth and bear one of the most abrasive brass instrumentals mixed with an endlessly repetitive melody. It makes two and a half minutes feel like hours.
“Last Christmas” — A decade ago, Wham’s “Last Christmas” was my favorite Christmas song. Then it was covered by every artist known to man (For the record, the best version is by Jimmy Eat World) and was even the title and theme to a not-so-good 2019 Christmas movie. I’m sorry to say that it’s beaten into the ground, resurrected and drilled back into the Earth.
“Wonderful Christmastime” — The opening synth line of this Paul McCartney song is kind of like the bell gong at the start of Metallica’s “For Whom The Bell Tolls,” except instead of signaling something great, it’s a harbinger of doom that, for the next four minutes, you’re going to hear “SIM-PLY HAV-ING a Wonderful Christmastime” what feels like 300 times. It’s grating in every way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.