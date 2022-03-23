Everybody has a breaking point, that moment where you decide you’re done with something.
I’ve always had problems with the Academy Awards, including who is nominated and who wins.
The last award of the night for the 2021 Academy Awards was saved for Best Actor in a Leading Role, as it was assumed it was going to be awarded to the late Chadwick Boseman for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” When it was given to an absent Sir Anthony Hopkins for “The Father,” it felt like the last straw.
What the Oscars had in mind when that category was announced last, as opposed to traditionally saving that slot for Best Picture, was ratings. They gambled that Boseman would win and they lost.
Leading up to the Oscars on March 27, the Academy continues to make a number of baffling decisions, from cutting most of the technical awards from the broadcast to adding performances of songs that aren’t nominated and presenters that have nothing to do with movies.
Most of these decisions allegedly have been because ABC, which airs the ceremony, wants to cut down on the show’s running time. My question is: Why?
Every year, ratings for the Oscars drop, with the 2021 ceremony being the lowest rated of all time, going from 2020’s 23.6 million to 10.4 million. I’m sure part of this was because it was a small celebration rather than the full gala because of the pandemic. Another reason is because most of the movies nominated were smaller and more somber.
I think the real reason is three things: Availability for movies is bigger than ever, movie-going audiences are more divided and a celebration like the Oscars is an antiquated tradition that doesn’t hold as much weight as it did in past decades. Plus, the winner often doesn’t resonate with the masses.
It’s why I think there’s no fixing the Oscars and I don’t know why ABC is bothering to make adjustments. It’s a long show that only the most devoted of awards watchers or cinephiles will sit through. Trying to pretend it’s still this landmark, mainstream celebration that everyone is tuning into is ignorant.
ABC should be embracing the faithful people who tune in every year. I say air the technical awards! Throw in all those weird Best Original Song and Score performances! Give us a bunch of needless tributes! Hand out all of the awards live on TV that will make us either cheer or roll our eyes for years to come!
For most people, the train has left the station on this big, dumb ceremony. Let the people who are still around enjoy it in all of its overblown glory. Until then, I don’t see any reason to devote three to four hours to this mess.
