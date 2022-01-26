While streaming services have shown almost any genre, from docuseries to foreign dramas, can connect with a wide audience, one formerly-huge facet of television has faded: the network sitcom.
While classic sitcoms like “Seinfeld,” “Friends” and “The Office” continue to thrive on streaming and reruns, no recent comedy show has broken through with a bigger audience. This fall and winter, several networks, as well as Hulu, hope to change that.
Here are some potential hits I checked out and how they fared:
“Abbott Elementary” (TV-PG, ABC on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and streaming on Hulu) — Taking the mockumentary approach of “The Office” and “Modern Family,” this sitcom about the struggles of teachers in a troubled, urban school is by far my favorite. Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, it’s a delightful, fun and fairly clean depiction of the modern-day problems with teaching, from budget cuts to higher-ups who have no clue about how to run a school to the toll it takes on educators. While it’s sometimes a little too broad, the cast is endearing and sharp and the writing has a strong hit rate when it comes to its jokes. It’s restored my faith in the network sitcom.
“How I Met Your Father” (TV-14, streaming on Hulu) — A polar opposite from “Abbott Elementary,” “How I Met Your Father,” a spiritual sequel to the hit CBS sitcom “How I Met Your Mother,” includes every reason network sitcoms haven’t connected: bad pop culture references, overly broad characters and poor writing. Star Hilary Duff does what she can in the role of the sullen, witty main character Sophie. But that’s not enough reason to watch this.
“American Auto” (TV-14, NBC on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Streaming on Hulu) — Nevermind the generic title and so-so pilot episode, this workplace sitcom is surprisingly funny. “SNL” alum Ana Gasteyer plays an ill-equipped auto company CEO, leading a manic group of PR people and automobile experts as they try to figure out the future of cars. While it has a similar feel to “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation,” minus the talking heads aspect, it thankfully doesn’t feel like it’s trying to be a duplicate of those. There’s a lot of fun running jokes, like a one-off hook-up between an executive and a car repair worker, and some good world-building inside its Detroit-based plant. It’s worth a test drive of a few episodes to see if you’re on board.
“Grand Crew” (NBC, Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m., streaming on Hulu) — In the tradition of shows like “Friends” and “Happy Endings,” “Grand Crew” is a hang-out show about a group of friends navigating life at various stages in their journeys. Some are at the point where they’re hooking up and having fun, others are looking for romance and a few are married. While the pilot was bland, it’s endeared itself over time, establishing some funny, goofy rhythms with its ensemble. It’s worth seeing where it’s going.
