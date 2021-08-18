Last week, I wrote about the Foo Fighters show in Kansas City.
The show was fun, exhilarating and one of the first chances I’ve had to gather with a big crowd since the start of the pandemic.
As I stood in the pit, singing along to “Best of You,” “Everlong” and “This Is A Call,” the idea that COVID-19 is still hitting the area hard didn’t leave my mind. Because it was an outdoor show, I felt a little safer. But I couldn’t help but wonder how COVID-19 could spread in a crowd that size in an indoor venue.
This is something that’s weighed on the minds of artists, organizers and venue owners, all of whom took a huge financial hit in 2020. They don’t want to go back to another year of no shows or income. With hospitals around the country reaching maximum capacity with COVID-19 patients, that could become a sad reality.
In the past week, bands from Maroon 5 to Jason Isbell to some of the country’s biggest bookers like AEG and Livenation announced their shows would now require people to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test between 24 and 48 hours before the show.
It’s a measure that needed to happen. But I also wonder with the bungling of how people prove they’ve been vaccinated, on an easily duplicated, oversized card that can’t be scanned for verification, how much good that does.
On top of that, I also wonder how much an overworked security force that already has to wand people down, look through bags and purses and run metal detectors is going to care about looking at a card.
In a piece called “Live Music Is Back (Live Music is Back?),” New York Times music reporter Jon Caramanica went to six concerts around the U.S. to take a temperature and vibe check of the nation as it returned to shows. While his takeaway was mainly that people are as excited as ever for live music, his observations on COVID-19 checks were less inspiring.
“Vaccine and COVID-19 test checks were, at best, negligible or easily foiled,” he wrote. “People streamed into the Foo Fighters show holding phones or cards in the air, speeding by hapless security guards. Not 30 seconds into sitting down at the show, I heard one of the men seated behind me talking about how easy it was to pass off someone else’s vaccination proof as his own. The protesters outside complaining about the show’s vaccine requirement — who were giving off intense crisis actor energy — really had little to worry about. The whole exercise is a public health trust fall.”
That’s worrying for a state that’s getting destroyed by the delta variant. As concerts go forward, as I assume they will, barring a catastrophic influx of COVID-19 patients or deaths, there are no easy answers. Once again, we have to put trust in our fellow humans to do the right thing and get vaccinated or, at the very least, tell the truth that they tested negative.
During the past year, that’s a trust that feels like it’s been broken. But if we want to get back to live performances safely, it’s pretty much all we have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.