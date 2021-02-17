The past couple of weeks have been a tough re-examination of how young celebrities have been treated by the media.

On Feb. 5, Hulu released its latest “The New York Times Presents” documentary, “Framing Britney Spears,” looking at how the media covered the rise and fall of Britney Spears. It’s uncomfortable for everyone involved.

We see the lame jokes about mental health that late-night talk show hosts like Jay Leno cracked, the stalking done by the paparazzi in a high-paying, pre-Twitter era and the lack of humanity offered to young women who made it big.

As a teen, Spears got questions about her body, sex life and beliefs by respected, adult journalists like Diane Sawyer (and less-respected ones like Matt Lauer). An entire category of jokes was dedicated to her mental breakdown on “Family Feud.” She got thrown under the bus by exes like Justin Timberlake and mocked.

In celebrity culture, there’s always a target of ridicule. For some, it’s easy to brush off as the product of poking fun at people who live cushy, extravagant lives that we can only dream of experiencing. Beyond the celebrity angle, “Framing Britney Spears” shows in the 2000s, how that trickled down to mocking mental health and addiction treatment.

During the past week, videos have been unearthed of celebrities like a 2013 interview with Lindsay Lohan, where host David Letterman grills her for going to rehab and having addiction issues (an odd thing, knowing Letterman admittedly has his own problems with alcohol). There’s compilations of wisecracks about Spears-adjacent pop stars like Jessica Simpson and the late Amy Winehouse.

One of the questions “Framing Britney Spears” brings up is are we doing better at destigamatizing these issues and letting girls and young woman just exist? I would like to think we are.

Billie Eilish, one of the biggest pop stars in the world, is open about her struggles with anxiety and depression. Her choice of apparel, mostly baggy clothes to hide her figure from being central to her image, is admired. Because of the rabid fanbase she gathers on Twitter, if any body or mental health shaming takes place, they’re quick to call it out instead of haunting them like many pop stars in the past experienced (There’s also a toxic side to that level of fandom, but that’s a story for another day). The same applies for other celebrities like Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and SZA.

For all, I hope watching “Framing Britney Spears” is a learning experience that the toxic messages we sent to young people in the ’90s and ’00s about their bodies, beliefs and mental health had lasting damage. Hearing those jokes again, I certainly hope we’re moving in a better direction.