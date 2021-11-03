For the past decade, superhero movies largely have been like fast-food cinema.
Especially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they’re exactly what you would expect, right down to the character beats, jokes and twists.
That’s not to say they’re bad. I loved this year’s “The Suicide Squad” and past films like Taika Waititi’s hilarious, neon-soaked thrill ride in “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Avengers: Endgame.”
But 2021 has had me wondering where the superhero genre, which has an endless amount of movies waiting in the pipeline, is going from there.
I thought this when I saw Marvel’s “Eternals” this week. It’s the latest movie in the MCU and by far the most unique vision in the franchise.
Directed and written by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, it’s beautiful, contemplative and somber, a sharp contrast from Marvel’s signature frenetic, quip-heavy energy and tone. If it weren’t for the eternal, galactic superheroes taking on giant, wolf-like monsters, it would be tough to tell this is a Marvel movie at all.
“Eternals” should feel like a game-changer for the genre, a movie that proves indie directors like Zhao can mix their stoic, emotional style with a blockbuster feel and succeed. But it’s missing a key component: humanity.
Where past Marvel movies could make gods like Thor, talking animals and trees like Rocket Raccoon and Groot and synthetic, emotionless creatures like Vision feel like living, relatable characters, almost all of the “Eternals” feel like immortal cogs solely meant to move along the movie’s jarring, endless plot.
By the end of its more than two-and-a-half-hour running time, I felt like I had spent both too much and not enough time with these “Eternals.” And I feel no urge to invest any more time in their world. The critical reaction to “Eternals” is along the same lines: The consensus has concluded that while the cast and direction are notable, the writing is lacking.
It makes me worry about the future of director-driven visions in the genre. James Gunn’s unique interpretation of “The Suicide Squad” failed at the box office, while fairly generic movies like Marvel’s “Black Widow” and the OK “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” continue to dominate.
If “Eternals” doesn’t do well at the box office, will Disney give future directors enough independence to helm their vision or just get competent enough filmmakers to direct their corporate vision like they have in the past? And if so, how sustainable is that for the future? Won’t we get tired of that, too?
I hope movie studios can keep the faith enough to let the genre expand and evolve. We don’t need another origin story or movie where the superhero has to fight another beaming light in the sky or bland villain. We need inspiration.
