It has not been a great year to be Netflix.
Vying for validation from the Academy Awards, its prized film, “The Power of the Dog,” lost to the shinier, newer streaming service, Apple TV+ and its surprise Best Picture winner “CODA.”
Last week, it announced that paid subscribers declined for the first time in more than a decade and that number is expected to keep dropping.
While rich, edgelord dorks like Elon Musk blame a “Woke Mind Virus” (Not shockingly, I don’t think he watches any of the standup comedy or TV shows on the service that would counter that opinion), the answer is clear: Streaming services have become like cable. Except for this time, users can choose their channels or services, and they’re loyal to none of them.
With its weird algorithm and its overwhelming torrent of content, Netflix isn’t as valued now that it’s not a landing spot for everything from “Friends” to “The Office” to “Adventure Time.” Focusing more on original content, it still has hits like “Stranger Things,” “Squid Game” and whatever true-crime docu-series you didn’t know existed until a friend asks if you’re watching it. But with a variety of cancellations, even for some shows that were on the verge of wrapping it up (“GLOW”) or in pre-production (the animated “Bone”), and other services snatching up legacy hits like “Parks and Recreation” and “The Office,” it was bound to lose the wide audience it cultivated since it became the standard for streaming services.
Where some streaming services might take a step back and reevaluate what’s been working, like HBO Max’s catalog of new releases and certified classics, Apple TV+’s commitment to curate original content or Disney+’s weekly episode system, Netflix feels like it’s flailing. Recently, it raised its prices to, as the press release stated, “deliver even more value for your membership.” It’s threatening to start cracking down on password sharing. It also announced that it will pull back on releasing new content at a seemingly endless clip.
For years, Netflix lived high on the hog, pumping hundreds of millions of dollars into content. Some of it caught on in a big way (“Don’t Look Up,” “Tiger King,” “Making a Murderer”) and a ton of stuff got buried due to content oversaturation and lack of focus in advertising (Last year’s “Passing,” “Summit of the Gods” and “The Harder They Fall” were all great and feel like no one watched them.)
Netflix didn’t make most of its shows or movies feel like events like most studios do. They felt more like content thrown into the digital void.
Instead of scaling back, Netflix seems to have taken the wrong approach and is blaming the customer. It’s basically the Blockbuster approach of charging the customer exorbitant late fees and wondering why they’re turning to other services. We all know how that ended. In fact, you can see how it did with the documentary “The Last Blockbuster” now on Netflix.
While I don’t think this marks the beginning of the end for Netflix, it’s clear its peak years are over. I hope Netflix is prepared for some deep valleys coming up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.