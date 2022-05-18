With the Sounds of Summer concert series kicking off on Friday, it got me thinking of all the great things you can do in St. Joseph to celebrate the summer.
There’s some good stuff coming up.
The Lucky Tiger’s 10th anniversary (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, at 718 Francis St.)
It’s crazy to believe this vintage clothing and record store has been around for a decade. The free, all-ages concert will feature artists like Sexwolph, The Almighty Trouble Brothers, For The Sound and The BBQtioners. That’s a solid lineup of new talent and people who were performing when the shop first opened.
”SOLD! An American Stockyards Story” documentary screening (Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St.) It’s rare for a movie to be screened at the Missouri Theater and even rarer when it’s a documentary. Helmed by Coin in a Log Creative, this doc captures the final day of the famed St. Joseph Stockyards and zooms out to look at the trends of stockyards in the United States. It showcases both an important moment in St. Joseph’s history and the future of livestock sales in America. Be sure to check it out.
Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art’s After Hours (2818 Frederick Ave. Dates vary) If you’re always working during the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art’s business hours or are a little shy about checking out art, the museum’s free After Hours events are for you. Always featuring interesting art, interactive activities and drinks, these will provide some nice after-work relaxation in the summer. The next one will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24. The events are open to all ages.
Punk rock shows at Sk8bar (501 Francis St. Concert times and dates vary) Since opening earlier this year, the skate shop and bar has come out of the gate with nonstop heat when it comes to local and national punk shows. Coming up this summer, the owners are bringing bands like Ari Lehman’s The First Jason (Yes, it’s a metal band by the actor who played the first Jason Vorhees in “Friday The 13th”) (June 23), Mike Vallely & The Complete Disaster (July 8) and Agent Orange (Sept. 27). Plus, there are a ton of weekly local and regional shows. The business is going to have a hot summer.
Joe Town Mini Golf and Speedway (5320 N. Belt Highway. Now open.)
If you’re looking for some modern miniature golf action or have a need for speed, Joe Town Mini Golf and Joe Town Speedway are a great spot for some family fun this summer. Now open for the summer, it’s great to have both back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.