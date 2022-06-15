If there’s one thing I know about this area, it’s that the community shows up for people when it matters.
This weekend is going to be one where participation goes a long way in forming bonds and healing old wounds.
The Juneteenth Celebration happening at the Bartlett Center and neighboring park and St. Joe Pride’s Pub Crawl and Drag Show, both set for this weekend, are fun ways to show that marginalized groups matter in the area.
While most people would like to think of themselves as evolved and tolerant, there’s still room for growth.
I still can remember when 2020’s Juneteenth Celebration was announced, there was an outpouring of confusion and anger against it. A sample of the comments: “Has this always been a thing?” “It’s celebrated annually? But I’ve never heard of it.” “Never seen this day before. Never heard of it.”
There were also several blatantly ignorant, racist comments. Yet LaTonya Williams, an organizer for the event, responded with grace: “If you’ve never heard of it and would like to learn more or just meet some new people and bring awareness, come out for lunch and talk with our committee!”
That’s how it’s supposed to be done in St. Joseph, by responding to questions, whether they’re in good faith or not, with education and invitation. Since then, the online fervor has dissipated and Juneteenth continues to be a wonderful celebration of community, as it has been for 28 years in the area. Despite the scorching heat, this year’s celebration will be one of the biggest in its history. Everyone is welcome.
On a similar note, while Pride Month celebrations are normally saved until later in the summer in St. Joseph, several events happening on Saturday will give people a warm-up for those festivities.
The St. Joe Pride Pub Crawl will have local businesses highlighting the LGBTQ+ community with a crawl that will go up Frederick Avenue. After, events will split up into a blacklight dance at Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall and a drag show at Mokaska Coffee.
All of these are important because it’s businesses saying that LGBTQ+ people have a place in our community and they deserve to have a fun night out like anyone else in St. Joseph. For decades, that was not the case.
Even now, some participating businesses flying Pride flags have received pushback. One business got an angry man screaming at employees and customers. Another had its flag stolen and destroyed.
The best way to fight back against ignorance like this is to show your support and say that kind of behavior will not be tolerated or sanctioned in St. Joseph.
On top of showing your support, both events will be fun. Juneteenth will have a parade, live music, a petting zoo and games. The Pride activities will have drinks, joy and brassy fashion. It will be a great time for all and will send a message that despite whatever preconceived notions people have about St. Joseph, we’re here for each other and we want people to feel welcome.
