Sometimes you’ve got to take into account the signs that you need to make a change.
In my case, I noticed last week that more people at places I shop were masking up again.
My completely ignorant thought was: “Come on. It’s almost summer. Isn’t this the time when we don’t have to worry about getting COVID?”
I got my answer over the weekend: A positive test for COVID-19 with a worryingly high temperature, chills, fatigue and dizziness. To paraphrase a one-liner by Tim Meadows’ character in “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story,” you don’t want none of this.
I don’t know for sure where I caught COVID-19, but my suspicions tell me that maybe going to a punk show at the poorly ventilated Bottleneck in Lawrence, Kansas, with no vaccination requirements and no masks was not the best atmosphere for trying to stay away from it. After all, we’re all invincible from something until we’re not.
I made it two years without getting COVID-19 and I’ll admit I got cocky and thought, “Well, maybe I’m immune.” I went to several concerts (all of which required vaccination cards) and screenings without a mask or a case. Consider me humbled.
I know you’ve heard this ad infinitum, but as concerts and performances ramp up for the summer in areas like Kansas City, it’s important to remember to stay vigilant. COVID-19 is still out there and as Kansas City is seeing cases rise, St. Joseph can’t be far behind.
What this means is to exercise caution when going to indoor events, whether that’s wearing a face covering, sitting away from other people or sticking to outdoor performances like Sounds of Summer or Imagine Eleven. Also, if you’re not vaccinated, I feel like you’ve made your decision. Still, I would highly encourage you to do it. I don’t know how bad this could have been had I not received those shots. But I imagine all scenarios would have ended with me in the hospital.
Like all organizers involved in the arts in St. Joseph, I want this to be a comeback summer. That can happen if we stay healthy and look out for each other. Please be safe.
