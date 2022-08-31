Last weekend was a terrible week for movie theaters.
The PG-13 horror movie “The Invitation” topped the box office with $7 million. Not accounting for the pandemic, it was the lowest debut since 2003’s David Spade comedy “Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star.” That’s bad.
Relief might come to both theaters and moviegoers this Saturday as it celebrates National Cinema Day with all-day $3 movies in every format. Theaters from big chains like AMC and Regal to independent screens like the Fox Theatre Atchison and Screenland Armour are participating.
That means you can see the mediocre “Gigi & Nate” (You can check out my review in this week’s St. Joe Live) for cheap. If you never got the chance to see “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” it’s back in theaters. If you missed out on summer hits like “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” “Thor: Love and Thunder” or “Bullet Train,” this is your chance to make amends.
If you’re looking to get adventurous and travel to Kansas City, I can’t recommend enough that you check out “Top Gun: Maverick” in B&B Theatres’ MX4D format, where the chairs move and shake with what’s happening on the screen. It’s like a rollercoaster during a movie. For $3, that’s a steal (I paid about $20 earlier this summer).
This weekend, the original “Jaws” is being released in 3-D and IMAX at theaters like B&B and AMC.
While I have nothing to gain from this blatant stumping for theaters, I feel like it should be celebrated. Outside of movie memberships like AMC A-List or Regal Unlimited, the wallets of audiences are rarely given a break for getting out and not waiting for streaming services.
It’s awesome to see such a wonderful display of solidarity across cinema companies, both big and small, and can serve as a reminder that even though streaming is great, there’s nothing like seeing a movie at the theater.
