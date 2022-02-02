When I moved to St. Joseph in 2008, the bar scene was completely different.
The “Felix Street Experience” was raging, with bars like Hammerjack’s, Buffalo Bar, The Snakebite Club and The Shaft thriving.
More than a decade later, all of those bars have been shuttered. Of the businesses from that time, The Rendezvous and Felix Street Pub are the only ones left standing. Most of those locations remain vacant. The truth is that it’s hard to be a regular bar in St. Joseph.
But I believe that for St. Joseph’s bar scene that when the going gets tough, the tough get creative, which is what we’ve seen lately.
On Jan. 28, Sk8bar, the skateboard shop and bar, opened and packed people in to check out some local rock music and crack open cans of beer. Operating as an all-ages skateboard shop during the day, its owners told me that they knew the business would need a second component to support itself. Hence, the bar is a nice communal space for people looking for a different scene.
Sk8bar is just a hop and a jump away from The Angry Swede Brewing Company, which, despite opening during a pandemic, has been shown it knows how to think on its toes, collaborating with other local breweries like River Bluff Brewing Co., while crafting its own drinks.
The two being neighbors on the same block gives me the feeling of that old “Felix Street Experience,” while blazing their own path and feel to it. They each have distinctive atmospheres that complement each other well on a night of bar hopping.
While I read a few negative comments about Sk8bar’s opening from a few readers of “Not another bar in St. Joseph,” I believe that there’s more than enough room for local watering holes. But as we’ve seen in the past decade, they’re going to have to have a good hook to survive.
The Tiger’s Den has thrived by being a bar with original, well-crafted drinks while also fulfilling a need in the community: It’s partially a bookstore. After a nice remodel, The Rendezvous is embracing its dive bar roots and focusing more on its successful karaoke nights. Meanwhile, Sk8bar will host local rock and punk shows booked by Dr. 47.
I hope that the success of all of the mentioned bars is enough to draw other venues to fill those empty Hammerjack’s and Buffalo Bar spots with their specialized theme that will attract the locals. For now, the scene is in a more promising spot than it has been in a long time.
