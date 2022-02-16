Over the years, the NFL’s relationship with hip-hop music has been full of tension and hesitation.
While the genre has been one of the most popular forms of music in the United States, the NFL’s Super Bowl Halftime Show has rarely been a reflection of that.
Sure, there have been appearances from hip-hop artists like Big Boi, Travis Scott, Bad Bunny and Nelly over the years. But besides the Black Eyed Peas, who I’d classify as more pop than hip-hop (and one of the worst Super Bowl Halftime Shows), the NFL has never handed its most popular non-football segment over to a showcase of rappers before.
Like Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Mary J. Blige proved on Feb. 13 during Super Bowl LVI, we’ve been missing out on an incredible, bombastic celebration.
Watching Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg bounce to “Still D.R.E.,” Lamar and his dancers groove to “Alright,” Blige own the stage with “Family Affair” and 50 Cent kind of clumsily recreate his upside-down stunt in “In Da Club,” I was amazed that we missed out on this for years in favor of the blandest sets from Maroon 5 and Justin Timberlake (the second time — not that, um, other time.)
With landmark albums like Snoop Dogg’s “Doggystyle” and Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic” about to turn 30, they finally got their honors from the NFL and showed them what clowns they were for taking so long.
Some might ask “What took so long for this to happen?” As all things Super Bowl go, I think it was that fateful night in 2004 when Timberlake pulled off a part of Janet Jackson’s costume, that had the NFL hesitant to do anything remotely risque.
After that happened, it was years of — and no offense to them as they all have their place in history — old rockers like Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, The Who and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, along with a legendary performance by Prince. They were all middling to fine.
They would try to be hip by throwing in Missy Elliott during Katy Perry’s show (by far, the best part of that performance) or having M.I.A. and Nicki Minaj perform with Madonna (which resulted in a middle finger to the camera by the “Paper Planes” singer). But you could always sense the reins being pulled that things didn’t get too deep into hip-hop territory.
All of those restraints were gleefully thrown off as Dr. Dre and Snoop launched into the opener “The Next Episode.” While it was censored, you still could make out the references to smoking pot, not trusting cops and 50 Cent’s preference for carnal relations over affection.
While there have been some impressive Super Bowl Halftime Shows in recent memory, like Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s duet and Lady Gaga, this was a gleeful, all-time performance by all involved. More of that for next year, please!
