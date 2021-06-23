Tonight, America will say goodbye to talk show host Conan O’Brien for the third time in 12 years.
After more than a decade on the air, O’Brien’s TBS show “Conan” will bid his fans another temporary farewell, as he eventually moves to a more loose format on HBO Max, as well as manages his podcast empire at Team Coco.
Of O’Brien’s goodbyes, this is the least noteworthy for all of the reasons mentioned above, as well as the signs that the show was winding down, with O’Brien cutting it down from an hour to 30 minutes in 2019 because he grew disenchanted with the traditional talk-show format.
In the larger scope, it feels like the final nail in the talk-show coffin for hosts who were inspired by the early, wild antics of David Letterman and the quick wit of Johnny Carson. The current crop of mainstream hosts feels more like PR cogs, with Stephen Colbert having his brilliant political satire sanded down and Jimmy Fallon and James Corden wanting to be every celebrity’s best friend.
Having been raised in the writing rooms of “SNL” and “The Simpsons,” O’Brien built his brand on absurdist humor and being able to make his guests, no matter how big they were, play along. He could shower Tom Hanks in fake snow, sing along with Kanye West and make a living meme out of the late Abe Vigoda and James Lipton.
That kind of playfulness did well in his first gig, at “Late Night With Conan O’Brien” but, as we all know, but it did not go quite as swimmingly on his short run at “The Tonight Show.”
Following O’Brien’s controversy with NBC, which took his dream hosting job at “The Tonight Show” and reversed it back to Jay Leno, it seemed to be a blessing in disguise. During the past decade, with the rise of social media apps for celebrities to connect with fans like Instagram and TikTok, late-night talk shows have mattered less than ever.
O’Brien seemed to have found glory in the format’s downfall, moving to TBS and doing whatever he wanted, from touring an American Girl Doll store to creating his own international exploration series, “Conan Without Borders.”
As any Conan fan will tell you, those remote segments feature O’Brien at his best: riffing, poking fun and having unscripted fun with unsuspecting civilians. If you want to see some great examples of that, seek out his old-timey baseball segment or his tour through the Irish-American Heritage Center. They’re classics.
While there are still some signs of hope in the talk show’s format with programs like Showtime’s “Desus and Mero” and “Ziwe” and Peacock’s “The Amber Ruffin Show,” there’s also a feeling that as the final curtain closes on “Conan,” it’s the end of an era for the genre. With O’Brien’s self-deprecating charm and unpredictable humor, we can at least be thankful it’s going out in style.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.