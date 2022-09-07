Some people say there’s nothing to do in St. Joseph. Its fall arts schedule says otherwise.
Here’s a small sampling of the unique events you should be marking on your calendar:
The Ruby Awards (7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Ruby Theater, 615 S. 10th St.) — Celebrate a year of musicals and plays as Robidoux Resident Theatre honors the casts and crews of its 2021-22 season with The Ruby Awards.
Magoonstock (11 a.m. Sept. 17. Magoon’s, 632 S. Eighth St.) — It will be a day full of music as Magoon’s brings its monster of a local music festival to the restaurant and venue. The show will feature acts like Tyler Feeny, Tracy Huffman, Sexwolph, Tracer Heights, Backroad Navigators and The Stroppers.
Tito Puente Jr. (7:30 p.m. Sept. 17. Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St.) — Following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Tito Puente Jr. continues the more than 50-year legacy of Puerto Rico bandleader, most famous for the song “Oye Como Va.” He’ll aim to turn the Missouri Theater into a place of celebration and joy. Tickets are on sale now.
St. Joseph Symphony presents “Beautiful & Brahms” (7 p.m. Sept. 24. Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St.) — The St. Joseph Symphony will open its 2021-22 season in a bright and beautiful way as it explores the music of Gabriel Fauré and Johannes Brahms. This sounds like one that should not be missed.
Missouri Western’s 48-Hour Film Festival Screening (6 p.m. Sept. 30, Potter Hall Theater, 4525 Downs Dr.) — If you want to see some of the most creative, budding artists in the area, this is one of the most unique showcases of it. Missouri Western film students get 48 hours to create, write, shoot and edit a short film, using a few prompts and props to guide them. The results are often funny, emotional and a little bit messy. It’s almost always entertaining.
